A man is dead and another has been arrested following an early-morning arson and assault incident at a Newton Grove residence, the circumstances surrounding which are sketchy as the investigation continues.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, the Sampson County E-911 Center received a call of an assault victim and a house fire with a subject inside at 3146 Alex Benton Road just outside of Newton Grove. Upon arrival, responding deputies, firefighters, and EMS personnel discovered an injured female in the yard of a mobile home that was engulfed in flames. A man was discovered dead in the residence.

Hours later, an arrest was made.

Perry Rendel Folger, 46, of Panhandle Road, Faison, was taken into custody Sunday in connection with the incident on Alex Benton Road. Perry is currently in custody for burglary and felony assault.

“The incident is still under investigation with additional charges expected,” sheriff’s officials stated.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office were working with investigators of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office to determine the events up to and after the fire.

“This incident is being treated as an assault, homicide, and arson case at this time,” a Sampson County Sheriff’s press release early this morning stated. The names were released in a subsequent announcement early Sunday afternoon, and the investigation is continuing.

Harry Nathaniel Taylor, 64, of 3146 Alex Benton Road, Newton Grove, was identified as the deceased male. The injured female was identified as Elven Franklin, 69, also of the Alex Benton Road residence. Franklin was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

“It appears that Ms. Franklin was injured attempting to defend Mr. Taylor from being assaulted,” authorities said. “Once again, the incident is still under investigation regarding the circumstances surrounding the death and the fire. No additional information is currently available.”