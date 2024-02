A boil water advisory has been issued by the town of Mount Olive after a water main break at Dale Road off Alternate Hwy 117 today. Repairs are under way.

The advisory is in effect mmediately for the following areas: Country Club Road, Ramblewood, Cricket Ridge Road and any areas just past Pineland Avenue to Country Club Road.

A release from the Mount Olive Town Hall states: “Please note this is not a town-wide advisory. We expect the repair to take approximately 24 hours.”