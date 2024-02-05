Local libraries hold Valentine’s Day card drive for seniors

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, the Sampson-Clinton Public Library system is once again seeking to spread the love to senior citizens in Sampson County as they hold their “Letters of Love” drive from Saturday, Feb. 3, to Friday, Feb. 9. This year, in addition to dropping off Valentine’s cards, there are supplies at all the libraries in the city and county for making the cards in person.

This is the third year collecting Valentine’s cards from the people of Sampson County, which will then be delivered to local seniors who may be in nursing homes or shut-ins through a program that the community has bought into supporting in a big way.

Classes from Clinton City and Sampson County schools, along with churches, provide a significant number of cards, and many individuals take part as well. “Letters for Love” has continued to grow each year as a result, with the library system working to help spread the love to those seniors who may not have anyone else to fill that role this time of year.

By Jan. 30, before the drive even began, Erin Heath, Information Services associate at the J.C. Holliday Library, revealed, “So far, there’s actually been a church group and an EC classroom from Midway Middle that have already brought cards in, and we already have at least 35 cards.”

“It’s been amazing to see them start piling up,” Heath emphasized.

The program is very special to library staff throughout the county, as it allows them to ensure seniors feel the warmth that stems from simply feeling cared about. This year’s drive has some additional excitement to offer, like the ability to actually make a Valentine’s card in person at the libraries in the city and county.

Providing additional evidence of the community’s support, Heath shared, “Last year was the first year that we wound up with an overabundance.” As a result, they broadened their reach and delivered even more cards through other channels, with Heath explaining, “we were able to provide some for the home health and hospice nurses that would accept them as well.”

This is something she wants to take even further, hoping for even higher numbers of Valentine’s cards from the outpouring of the community. Though the library isn’t affiliated with the Department of Aging, Heath said, “I plan to reach out to them as well, to get as many of these cards spread throughout Sampson County as possible.”

“I’m planning on doing more this year than I did last year,” she stressed, “given that I have as many as I did last year or even more.”

This is especially important to Heath, as she explained, “My sister is a hospice social worker, and we had so many of the cards last year I reached out to the home health and hospice units in Sampson County to give some to them as well.”

Sharing some background, Heath explained, “The very first year we did it, it was at the very start of COVID.”

“Even then,” she said, “We had people that made crowns and sent those in.” The crown is an example of a small gesture making a considerable impact, as she shared, “This happened to fall about a week before one of our shut-in’s birthday. So we gave him the crown, and he had the biggest smile on his face.”

“Then, last year, we were able to go and deliver some cards into the nursing home,” she said, “and we saw patients who generally don’t see anyone except the nursing home staff.”

Those who have helped facilitate the program note how the small gesture of presenting a Valentine’s Day card can have a massive impact on the person giving and receiving it. Heath discussed in detail just how profound an effect the cards can have, in the short term and even the long term.

“It’s rewarding when you walk in their room, and you see that they still have last year’s card hanging up,” she said, though the reason for the card still being on the wall can be a real tearjerker because, as she explained, “Sometimes that’s the only thing that they have to decorate the room with.”

Heath even received a bit of a heads-up from Stephanie Johnson, outreach coordinator and branch manager of the J.C. Holliday Library, about how emotional the experience of delivering cards would be. Heath shared, “When we started delivering them last year, my Branch Manager [Johnson] said, ‘Just wait, you’ll see what I’m talking about.” Johnson was talking about how the interaction would hit Heath emotionally, which proved accurate.

It was the instance in which, as she described it, “the only decoration the resident had was their card from one of the years prior.” The raw emotion from simply remembering the experience was audible in Heath’s voice as she added, “I was crying before we left.”

With that emotion still in her voice, she said, “For them to ask if they could hug us to thank us — I mean, that’s rewarding within itself.”

“But I can’t imagine if that was my family,” she continued. “I’d never really dealt with the nursing home side of things or the shut-in side of things, but it was hard to imagine just leaving somebody in a nursing home and not going to see them.”

“Some of them said they did have family that maybe doesn’t live in this state,” Heath explained. For a number of the seniors in local nursing homes, though, she emphasized that for them, “this was home — Sampson County was home — and they didn’t want to leave home.”

“We try to help make sure it feels like home, and making them feel loved is a great way to be a part of that,” Heath noted.

All the library branches in the county — J.C. Holliday Library in Clinton, Roseboro Public Library, Bryan Memorial Library in Newton Grove, and Miriam Lamb Memorial Library in Garland — are working together on “Letters for Love.”

Cards can be dropped off at any of the branches of the library during business hours, in addition to the option to make a Valentine’s card in person. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the exception of Bryan Memorial in Newton Grove and Miriam Lamb Memorial in Garland, which are both closed on Wednesdays. Then, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit the Library Services section of the Sampson County website (sampsonnc.com) for more details on library locations and contact information, or contact the main office at 910-592-4153 for more information.