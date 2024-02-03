Topics include law enforcement, landfill, ‘trash tax’

Two candidates for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat expounded on a number of issues impacting the county and their district during a recent debate hosted by Sampson County Democrats. Incumbent Lethia Lee and Raymond Hayes faced off last weekend as part of their respective campaigns which will soon culminate in a three-way March primary.

A third candidate for the race, challenger Andrea C. Rouse, was absent from the recent proceedings. All three in the District 4 contest are Democrats.

Economic development

“What my plan is, and what I intend for it to be, is to continue with the infrastructure we have started — like water to everybody. Before I come out of my (District 4) seat, everybody in Sampson County would have access to clean water. That’s one of the things you have to have. You have to have water for people to come to your area. With water you gets buildings, stores and everything,” said Lee.

Lee said she’s working toward seeing a Dollar General opened in Waycross and Ivanhoe.

“They need something,” said Lee. “I’m trying to help people that nobody cared about for years. You’ve got to have somebody in office that’s going to speak for the people, to speak for those who are underprivileged and not being paid like they should be. I intend, as long as I’m commissioner, not to let no employee suffer again, to have to suffer when they retire.”

Hayes said he felt having a Dollar General in Ivanhoe would be a “piss poor plan” by the company if they invested in that, citing “such a small group” in that community.

“When it comes to being able to go into Garland or Harrells to get those things,” said Hayes. “That’s not saying anything bad about my people, because I live in Ivanhoe, but it’s just not economically feasible. If Dollar General was to do it, it would just be a political stunt.”

“But do you really care about Ivanhoe? You can’t care about Ivanhoe,” said Lee as Hayes shot out a gasp and clutched his face. “Don’t you think people who go around building stores for a living know where to invest their money?” Lee continued. “They have more educational ability than you or I. They don’t just build stores to be building them. They build stores in neighborhoods that need something. What are you planning to do about communities that are suffering, that need things? They have to drive all the way to Wallace or to Clinton, when (if they had a store) they could have access to convenience. They’re willing to invest in our community.”

A recent proposal was made by Rhetson Companies, Inc. to rezone two tax parcels at the corner of Wright Bridge Road and Garland Highway (U.S. 701 South) for the development of a Dollar General. The Sampson County Planning Board approved the rezoning request in December, sending the request to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

Several residents opposed the request, and commissioners unanimously tabled the matter last month and is scheduled to consider it again at this Monday’s meeting.

Rhetson Companies Inc. has been behind the development of a bevy of Dollar General stores in Sampson, including the construction in recent years of a fourth store in Clinton, the first location in Turkey and an under-construction site in Autryville set to open later this year. Newton Grove, Salemburg and Roseboro also have Dollar General stores.

Hayes said having such stores spreads the revenue too thin for other local establishments, and sometimes takes money away from towns.

“We have lost the Garland Apparel Factory. We have lost the economic development that Dollar General would have provided for the city of Garland. The county commissioners voted to have the land rezoned outside the city limits to have that Dollar General there. When you talk about economic development, it starts in the rural areas that need the help the most, not just a field of dreams that we hope and pour money on that may never happen.”

When the Garland Shirt Factory closed in 2020, approximately 150 people lost their jobs and the rural community lost its largest employer for decades — some 70 years in operation. Garland Apparel Group reopened the cut-and-sew operation, bringing back many former employees, and growing to a staff of more than 100. Jobs were furloughed at the end of 2023 for the holidays, however the company said jobs would be returning.

Company officials said the long term goal was said to have anywhere between 220 to 240 employees. More than 180 are projected by the end of year 3, which will be October 2024, the company has said.

Lee attested that, with any economic development prospect, infrastructure needs to be in place to draw interest to any site in the county.

“Mr. Hayes is talking about building up something, but I want you to know right now, you can’t build anything up until you’ve straightened out your infrastructure, and that’s what we’re trying to do. That’s what we’re doing right now,” said Lee. “The infrastructure in all these little towns we’re talking about is bad, and it’s hard to get somebody to come to a town where there’s no roads, the roads are all torn up … and I”m working on this diligently as I can to get this straightened out. I can’t do a lot about what somebody didn’t do; but what I can do a lot about is what I’m going to do. I don’t only work for District 4; I work for every single place in this county, and I’m going to see that every single place is treated equally. What we do is in the best interest of everybody in Sampson County, not just one set of people.”

‘Trash tax’

Lee said the cost of services, groceries and just about everything else is going up, while also mentioning the county’s upcoming revaluation, which she conceded would likely see property taxes increase based on new appraisals. She said that is ensuring that the tax burden is spread out equitably.

“Everybody’s going to be treated fairly and equally,” said Lee.

“Were they treated fairly and equally when you voted with the board for an $80 tax on the trash?” Hayes inquired. “Yes, although they did come back and rescind it, you voted unanimously voted for the tax on the trash.”

“How was the county going to pay for it, unless we gave it back to the consumer?” Lee said. “But in the meantime, we were negotiating with GFL. Through all of that negotiation, it took them until December to give us an answer now the money is being refunded back to the consumer.”

Days before a much-discussed solid waste site fee was set to take effect, commissioners unanimously voted in late December to rescind the $80 annual fee and refund any money already paid toward a proposed decal program to access county sites, eliminating the program before it could begin.

The fee, which was originally implemented with the 2023-24 budget, was scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, but received a sizable blowback recently when the bills were sent out. The county was inundated with calls and several residents attended the December Board of Commissioners meeting to voice their displeasure on what they deemed the “trash tax,” saying they were taken by surprise by the bill, which would be for those to access and use the county’s dozen convenience sites, excluding the landfill.

“Within the last week, GFL has agreed to operate our convenience sites without charge for 30 months, a savings of approximately $2.25 million for the county,” Board chairman Jerol Kivett remarked at the time. “(The) decision to rescind the fee was made possible by ongoing discussions between county leadership and GFL, which actually began all the way back to the fall of 2022 and continued throughout the summer. We were seeking to either maximize our host fee revenues or, given that it was time to renew our solid waste convenience site contract, at least minimize our solid waste collection costs.”

Hayes said he would be “up front” and “transparent” with taxpayers in such a case.

“If there was all this negotiation going on, it should have been told,” said Hayes. “When the Board of Education came to the county (to get approval for a matching grant application for a new Hobbton High School), (commissioners) said they couldn’t answer right now, but the (Board of Education) said ‘we need an answer by a certain certain date’.”

Hayes asked why commissioners wouldn’t demand the same timeline from GFL before the county “wasted money” sending out fee notices and residents did the same buying decals, only for the county to come back and have to send out more postage taking rescinding the initial action.

“He’s got all the answers for everything, but when he gets on that board, he’s going to know nothing, just like he knows now,” said Lee. “I can guarantee you that. He’s not going to know anything, he’s not going to be able to do anything, because he’s too hard-headed. He won’t listen. You only have one vote. When this fee came for the $80, I’m the one who suggested they do something for the poor people, the old people, and it was done. In the letter, it said if you had a hardship, you didn’t have to pay. Did you read the letter? Evidently not. There were exemptions for almost everybody. By the time the money was to be collected, we wouldn’t have even gotten two-third of the people to pay.”

?I keep hearing about one vote, one vote; all five board members have one vote — that’s when you reach across the board and work with them and say ‘this really matters to my district; this really matters to my people,’” Hayes said. “If you don’t believe that, then why are you up there? We seriously need to look at how and why things all of a sudden become available to the district, where they wasn’t before in primary and election time.”

The landfill

“GFL should give us stuff for free here in Sampson County,” Hayes stated. “It’s not only the largest landfill in North Carolina, but it’s the second largest landfill in the United States. For them to charge us, that is insane and that is horrible. Their headquarters isn’t even in Sampson County; it’s in New Hanover County in Wilmington.”

The Sampson County Landfill, which is owned and operated by GFL Environmental Inc. The first dump site in Sampson opened in the 1970s, with expansions in the early 2000s. A Canadian company, GFL merged with Waste Industries back in 2018. The landfill is located at 7434 Roseboro Highway, approximately 8 miles west of Clinton and 4 miles east of Roseboro on N.C. 24. It accepts construction and demolition debris, commercial yard waste, business, residential and agricultural waste, and is permitted to accept qualified waste from all 100 counties in this state and beyond.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Sampson County ranks second in the nation in methane emissions: 824,568 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to the 2021 EPA figures regarding greenhouse gas emissions from large facilities. Of the estimated 1,321 municipal solid waste landfills in the U.S., only a facility in West Palm Beach emits more, at 1.01 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

A CO2 equivalent, or “CO2e,” converts different greenhouse gases, such as methane and nitrous oxide, to a common unit based on their global warming potential.

Among North Carolina landfills, Sampson’s has far and away the most methane emissions. Its 824,568 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent is five times higher than the landfill with the next highest methane emissions, Great Oak Landfill in Randleman, at 162,452 metric tons, the EPA showed.

“That community is small and has been overlooked for many years,” said Hayes. “We have to realize that the county has 15 more years on their contract, so the county may be at a standstill, a stalemate on their contract, but they can always negotiate, renegotiate with GFL and get additional support for the people in Snow Hill using the funds from GFL and not the taxpayers to do it. Water is very important — my commissioner has said that, and I give her credit for it — but if you can’t breathe, that’s just as important.”

Lee conceded it was a serious issue, and urged residents to keep a log of the problematic times, and when they are prevalent. Then, she said, there can be a plan of action.

“We do have a contract for the next 15 years,” said Lee, “but we have started negotiations with GFL to get things done and work them to do some of the things they need to do and stop some of the smell, and work things out where the people can live in Snow Hill. They put a website together, and they were at one of our meetings in November, but nothing is an easy fix … and we need people from that area to do something. You have to keep up with statistics. We can’t go to the state and say we want this place removed because it doesn’t smell good. We got to have something to show them in writing; that’s the only way you can file a complaint, is to have things in writing. Until we get that, our hands are tied. That is a serious problem, and it’s all across this United States — about the smell and the breathing problems people are having. Even the scientists all across the world don’t know how to fix this problem.”

“That is just absurd,” Hayes replied, who said studies have shown environmental impacts of the landfill. “I think there are scientists there at EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), but if the county doesn’t voice its opinions, it’s very hard for a small community that goes to the county to do much when their county commissioners aren’t listening.”

Law enforcement

Debate moderator Marcus Bass read a question from the audience stating the county had experienced a “67-employee dropoff” and asked whether candidates would agree that “deputies protecting our communities is a higher priority than non-essential workforces within other county departments.”

“Our life is important. All jobs are important,” said Lee. “But protected means more than anything; knowing that you’re safe, that’s important.”

She pointed to the five people killed at a Garland Highway home in October.

“Nobody knows where the killer is, or who the killer is,” Lee remarked. “And, frankly, I don’t think nobody’s looking. That’s the question constituents need to be asking our Sheriff’s Department. Those are the questions we need answers to. Where is the killer? We don’t know, because we haven’t gotten a report from the Sheriff’s Department about anything pertaining the murders or anything else going on in Sampson County. That’s a problem.”

Hayes rebutted that it was common in law enforcement not to discuss ongoing investigations for fear of jeopardizing progress or breakthroughs in those cases. He then addressed the initial audience question.

“I don’t believe there’s such thing as non-essential; I think that everyone is essential,” said Hayes. “But when it comes to law enforcement, when you go from six patrolmen on a shift down to three patrolmen, there’s a problem. That’s a safety issue. I would do what is needed to allow deputies to get overtime, and jailers. We have an image problem when it comes to hiring for county public (safety) employees, as well as DSS employees.”

Amid an ongoing market study, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners in May 2023 approved temporary raises for the Sheriff’s Office, a proposal that impacted 71 positions in the Sheriff’s Office and 42 positions in the Detention Center. The estimated annual cost of the proposal, including fringes, amounted to $518,186.

Once the market study was completed, the board in November 2023, a $3.2 million plan that provided raises for all employees. The plan included a 1% increase for each year in the position (capped at 9 years), aligning position titles and classifications with job descriptions, as well as addressing pay compression issues. An additional 4% COLA was added to the salary study recommendation for all employees to maintain market competitiveness.

According to county officials, some of the biggest pieces of the pie went to the Sheriff’s Office (makes up 34.3% of the funds with an average salary boost of 17.6%); Social Services (makes up 23.5% of the funds with an average salary boost of 8.2%); and Detention (makes up 10.8% of the funds with an average salary boost of 15%).

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton told a media outlet that 40% of its workers have left dating back to 2021.

“We’ve struggled to say the least, and 60, 70 employees out of 154 is a lot in two years,” Thornton told ABC11 this week.

He said the office is still recovering from what was termed a “mass exodus” due to what the sheriff deemed low-paying positions. He cited 12 current vacancies to ABC11.

Numbers from the Sampson County Human Resources department show four current vacancies in the Sheriff’s Office; three current vacancies for the Detention Center; and three cadet positions “being held at the sheriff’s request.”

Lee said the Sheriff’s Office has not met expectations in making hires in a timely manner.

“All our employees have been paid, including the Sheriff’s Department. But they have failed to produce the people back to the county that they promised, with the wages they received,” said Lee, then addressing Hayes. “None of this is put on the backburner. All of us are looking at it, and we see what’s done and what’s not being done. You said you’ve been in law enforcement. Well, you know that the county has very little to do with the Sheriff’s Department. We don’t own it, we can’t make him go do anything. What do you suggest we do to get him to do his job?”

Hayes said he felt Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is “doing a great job.”

“He’s dealing with an image problem from years of low wages for his deputies and his jailers. It’s easy to say ‘come back, come back, I’ll pay you more’ but they’ve already established a new job, a new position, or retired and went on. You have to deal with an image problem; he’s an elected official, the top law enforcement officer in the county, and I am just flabbergasted that you would make that statement that he didn’t do his job. I’m very hurt.”

“I know you are,” said Lee. “I know that you certainly are.”

On the topic of salaries, Hayes said there should be a salary cap where nobody in county government made over $100,000, but that employees should be provided with a “livable wage, salaries and benefits, and then you will get satisfied employees that can do their job, and go to work and be happy.”

“Those are the things we already do, Mr. Hayes,” Lee replied. “We are giving our employees a decent salary so they will take pride in their jobs. What we’re doing now is trying to find people to fill those (vacant) positions.”

Fund balance

Asking another audience question, Bass asked whether it was true that the county “has the largest fund balance it has ever had — $87 million.”

“A lot of money does have to come out of that, but in these economic times where inflation is high, why not use some of that money to assist those people who need it the most — the people in Lakewood, in Snow Hill — who need access to water and pay their fees,” Hayes stated.

“That would be a beautiful suggestion, if it worked,” said Lee. “What if we had a disaster in Sampson County? That’s what some of that money is saved for. We’re not above disasters. Some of that stuff is going to come to us, and we have to be prepared for it. If you’re not prepared, then you won’t be able to meet the needs of the people. That’s what we’re here for: to meet every need of every citizen in Sampson County.”

According to Finance Officer David Clack, the county’s total fund balance across all funds as of June 30, 2023, is approximately $73.9 million. The county’s total fund balance for the general fund is approximately $47.8 million.

“The county’s general fund is the operating fund for the county,” Clack said. “It is the fund that the (Local Government Commission) requires that we have at least an 8% available fund balance. Available fund balance is cash less accounts payable and prepaid taxes. The amount of available fund balance for the general fund is approximately $37.5 million.”

This amount represents 44% of the June 30, 2023 expenditures.

“The LGC recommends that counties our size keep an available fund balance of at least 39% of expenditures,” Clack stated. “The county has appropriated $6.6 million of our available fund balance in fiscal year 2023-24.”

Closing remarks

Lee: “I’m asking you to stay with me, stay with experience and knowledge of county government, and that’s what we need to get the job done. Stay with proven leadership. I’ve studied how to lead people when I was working with the county. You have to demonstrate concern for the people; you have to visit with them and talk with them, be concerned. If you’re not concerned, how are you going to help anybody? Stay with someone who wants to build. I have a vision. I have a vision for District 4, and that vision is proven each and every day. Each and every day I’m fighting in different ways to do things to help the people of the 4th district and of Sampson County. I have more that I want to do, I have ideas that I can share and I urge you to stay with me.”

Hayes: “I am Raymond Hayes. Whether you see me in the schools or you see me in the streets, I am the same yesterday and today. I don’t change. I am approachable, I have a listening ear and I am educated and understand that, in the face of an emergency or a major disaster, that the federal government will reach in and help Sampson County — that is what FEMA is for, and why we have federal agencies.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.