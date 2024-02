Roseboro Salemburg Middle School’s first semester academic awards were announced during a recent assembly.

Recognized were students who made the Superintendent’s List (an average of at least a 98 in all of their classes); Principal’s List (earning an “A” in every class); and Honor Roll (those who have an “A” or “B” in each class).

Additionally, awards were bestowed that included Leopard Pride, recognizing students who improve in one or more subjects and not decrease in any subjects; Character Award, for those selected by their teachers for demonstrating exceptional character traits; Student of the Month, selected by their teachers for showing achievement in academics and exemplary character traits; and Elective Awards, for those students selected by their elective teachers for achievement in their elective classes.

6th Grade

1st Quarter Awards

Superintendent’s List

Jackson Mitchum

Principal’s List

Ella Bartley, Jason Clark, Yuridia Ontiveros, Wallace Strickland, Isabella Tinoco, Anthoni Yanes

Honor Roll

Kiley Aguilar, Daisy Aguirre, Leanna Autry, Joshua Bass, Kobe Chesnutt, Leilani Cromartie, Julian Davis, Melanie Dominquez Jimenez, Peyton Edge, Ryder Faircloth, Tyson Faircloth, Delanie Fernadez, Efrain Gonzalez, Aniyah Ingram, Gia Jasso-Steele, Carlos Lara, Payton Lewis, Maricela Martinez, Karter Mathis, Leesileah McCall, Sophia Melvin, Mateo Miranda, Daniel Morales, Jasir Parker, Brayden Pearce, Tavion Pitt, Kimberly Ramos, Yahir Telles Karsyn Thacker, Genelle Thompson, Aniylah Tillery, Tavion Williams

2nd Quarter Awards

Superintendent’s List

Mateo Miranda, Isabella Tinoco

Principal’s List

Wallace Strickland

Honor Roll

Kiley Aguilar, Leanna Autry, Ella Bartley, Leilani Cromartie, Jaylan Darden, Julian Davis, Isabella Edge, Ryder Faircloth, Delanie Fernadez, Efrain Gonzalez, Gabrielle Haynes, Aniyah Ingram, Carlos Lara, Harmony Lowery, Maricela Martinez, Karter Mathis, Sophia Melvin, Elizabeth Naylor, Lillian Naylor, Yurida Ontiveros, Jasiri Parker, Madelyn Parker, Kimberly Ramos, Jace Smith, Karsyn Faith, Genelle Thompson, Aniylah Tillery, Abigail Williams, Anthoni Yanes, Genesis Acosta

Leopard Pride

Harmony Lowery, Elizabeth Naylor, Abigail Williams

Elective Awards

Giancario Artega – Art, Maricela Martinez – Career and Technical Education, Sophia Melvin – Health and Physical Education. Leeyna Owens – Health and Physical Education, Aniylah Tillery – Computer Science

Character Trait Awards

Kobe Chestnutt – Responsibility, Leilani Cromartie – Leadership, Jaylan Darden – Growth Mindset, Ryder Faircloth – Leadership, Harmony Lowery – Perseverance, Maricela Martinez – Perseverance, Lillian Naylor – Kindness, Yuridia Ontiveros – Kindness, Wallace Strickland – Leadership, Abigail Williams – Growth Mindset, and Tavion Williams – Responsibility

7th Grade

1st Quarter Awards

Principal’s List

Alayna Gatlin and Oscar Torres

Honor Roll

Jose Amador-Flores, Musiq Anderson, Rilyn Bradford, Taron, Emmalynmarie Carter, Landon Trae Faircloth, Landon Von Faircloth, Stevann Faircloth, Dominick Galbraith, Anthony Henry, Brandon Martinez, Kourtnie Ribar, Amelia Rich, Laniyah Tatum, Legacy Tatum, Alisha Truzy, Sydney West, Gracie Williams, Jeremy Davis, Kendra Young

2nd Quarter Awards

Principal’s List

Alayna Gatlin, Oscar Torres

Honor Roll

Rilyn Bradford, Yolanda Caleron, Landon Trae Faircloth, Landon Von Faircloth, Stevann Faricloth, Ariel Faison, Dominick Galbraith, Anthony Henry, Mariah Kolesinski, Victoria McCain, Christopher Naylor, Nolon Register, Kourtnie Ribar, Richard Rogers, Jacyie Stokes, Legacy Tatum, Jeremey Williams

Leopard Pride

Camari Oates

Elective Awards

Jose Amador-Flores – Art, Yolanda Calderon – Career and Technical Education, Alayna Gatlin – Computer Science, Kourtnie Ribar – Art

Character Trait Awards

Rilyn Bradford – Good Character, Yolanda Calderon – Good Character, Jasmine Crumpler – Good Character, Anthony Henry – Perseverance, Andrea Hernandez – Good Character, Mary Odum – Good Character, Erica Reyes – Respect, Kourtnie Ribar – Good Character, Legacy Tatum – Good Character, Oscar Torres – Respect, Aaron Watson – Respect, Sydney West – Kindness, Kendra Young – Perseverance

8th Grade

1st Quarter Awards

Superintendent’s List

Burroughs Strickland

Principal’s List

Abner Gomez Calmo, Takiyah Carr, William Faircloth, Brylee Honeycutt, Minuadia Jeangilles, Abigail Martinez, Elizabeth McLamb, Caleb Mesa, Elijah James, Ronald Pope, Ximena Ramirez, Alanis Rodriguez, Anner Yanes, Dublas Yanes

Honor Roll

Michael Ammons, Madalehyn Aranda, James Beatty, Edison Boykin, Taevon Burden, KaiLeigh Cromartie, Sophia Dailey, Dylan Drake, Jordyn Ellis, Connor Ensign, Jazlynn Fredrick, Jon Graham, Xavier Hall, Alivia Henderson, Charlie Mancia, Liliana Mata, Brandon McKoy, Joshua McDuffie, Aiden McElveen, A’moni Moore, Milgros Olguin, Allison Oliver, Za’Layah Parker, Aylin Pineda, Osiel Rodriguez, Michaela Royal, Kayleigh Rundgren, Chance Sessoms, Tyrianna Smith, Caryngton Stafford, Airiana Stevens, Trevon Tillery.

2nd Quarter Awards

Superintendent’s List

A’moni Moore

Principal’s List

Abigail Martinez, Caleb Mesa, Michaela Royal, Ariana Stevens, Burroughs Strickland, Anner Yanes, Dublas Yanes

Honor Roll

Merari Acosta, Michael Ammons, James Beatty, Michaiah Brown, Jessica Bullard, Taevon Burden, Abner Gomez Calmo, Takiyah Carr, KaiLeigh Cromartie, Sophia Dailey, Dylan Drake, Jordyn Ellis, William Faircloth, Jazlynn Fredrick, Alex Gonzalez, Evan Hackery, Brylee Honeycutt, Minaudia Jeangilles, Lilian Mata, Joshua McDuffie, Elizabeth McLamb, Milagros Olguin, Za’Layah Paker, Ximena Ramirez, Candice Rich, Alanis Rodriguez, Chance Sessoms, Avery Tanner, Lucas Thigpen, Trevon Tillery, David Webb, Summerlyn Williams

Leopard Pride

Dylan Drake

Elective Awards

Bryan Avila – Computer Science, Gracelynn Devone – Art, Alivia Henderson – Art, Braeden Ingram – Physical Education, Quinton Jones – Physical Education, Jamari McNeil – Business and Entrepreneurship, Caryngton Stanford – Art

Character Trait Awards

Caleb Mesa – Responsibility, Allison Oliver – Kindness, Ronald Pope – Respect, Tyrianna Smith – Integrity, Airiana Stevens – Perseverance

Students of the Month

September — Brandy West, Amari Warren, Mateo Miranda, Michael Henry, and Ronald Pope

October — Nidia Ramos, Melanie Dominguez Jimenez, and Jeremy Williams

November — Elizabeth Venegas, Dalton Gersh, Kiley Aguilar, Musiq Anderson, and Traveon Burden.

December — Treyvon Owens, Krista Whitehead, Erica Reyes, Abigail Martinez, Leilani Cromartie.