Ray Jordan will be the permanent full-time economic developer for Sampson County as of Feb. 1, with a successor now being sought for his long-held Expo director position, the county announced on Tuesday.

“We are fortunate to have Ray in this position,” County Manager Ed Causey stated in an email to county leaders and others Tuesday morning. “He will simultaneously be appointed as the Interim Expo Director until that position is filled.”

Back in September 2023, it was announced that Jordan would serve in a dual role for the county, both as interim director for the Economic Development Commission and as director of the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, where he has been for many years.

Stephen Barrington accepted the position of director of Economic Development for Harnett County and served his last day in Sampson in mid-September 2023. Jordan was named the interim director prior to Barrington’s departure to ease the transition. Jordan was named interim director of Sampson County Economic Development in early September, and had been working with Barrington “to transition projects and duties,” Jordan noted at the time.

“(Ray Jordan is) going to be the new interim director for a while. I don’t think he was satisfied just running one department,” Causey joked at the end of September. “So we’re going to give him a shot at two and see how he holds up.”

Now, the full-time Expo Center position that Jordan has held for decades will be shouldered by another person, with the county currently searching for his successor.

Jordan graduated from Clinton High School in 1980 and then from Wingate College. Jordan has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Aside from serving as the leader of the Agri-Exposition Center, Jordan has served as the assistant director for economic development, while also serving on the Clinton ABC Board and the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau and being heavily involved with the Sampson County Arts Council.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.