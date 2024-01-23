The identity of a man killed in a wreck in northern Sampson County has been disclosed and details of the deadly collision released by North Carolina Highway Patrol officials.

Patrol Sgt. D.K. Pearson, relaying information on the wreck investigated by Trooper W.L. Silance, noted that the wreck happened at 3:32 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 13 near Clayton Road.

According to the investigation, a vehicle driven by Gary Andrew Morgan, 30, of Raleigh, was traveling east on U.S. 13 and crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. That second vehicle was being driven by Andrew William Hernandez, 24, of Dunn, which was traveling the opposite direction on U.S. 13. Morgan died as a result of his injuries.

Pearson said Hernandez suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result. Both drivers were reportedly restrained at the time and there were no passengers in either vehicle.

His death is the third this month to open 2024 following the deaths of to people in a head-on collision on U.S. 421 in the Plain View community at the beginning of January. That wrecked claimed the lives of a Coats man and a Dunn-area woman, who were the drivers in separate vehicles. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

Sunday’s death was the third on Sampson County roadways through the first three weeks of the year after 28 in all of 2023.