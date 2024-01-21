Local Democrats hosting Jan. 27 event

Leading up to a packed March primary, Sampson County Democrats are hosting a three-way debate for the District 4 county commissioner race, featuring the incumbent and two challengers.

District 4 incumbent Lethia Lee and fellow candidates Raymond Hedrick Hayes and Andrea C. Rouse are scheduled to participate in the debate, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton. The event is being hosted by the Sampson County Democrats. All three candidates vying for the seat are Democrats.

The debate will be moderated by Marcus Bass, a former Sampson County Democratic Party chair and son of longtime and now-former Board of Elections member Horace Bass. There will be a Q&A session after the debate.

“After I saw the number of candidates in the district — and I actually reside in this district — there were questions asked, and I thought for clarification of what each candidate is knowledgeable about and their background and everything else, I thought that this would be beneficial to the district they’ll serve,” said Ed Gillim, current Sampson County Democratic Party chair, who noted that all three have said they will be in attendance.

Incumbent Lee, who became the county’s first Black female to be elected to the board in 2020, is seeking reelection to her second term.

She was a family service worker for the Head Start program for more than a decade, served for 15 years as an income maintenance caseworker for the Sampson County Department of Social Services and spent seven years at the Sampson County Center for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program, through the Cooperative Extension.

Upon filing, Lee told The Independent she is proud of what has been accomplished in her tenure as a county commissioner, noting the reopening of the U.S. 421 rest area and the approval of a $13 million state grant that will bring a public water system to Ivanhoe, providing potable water for residents. In addition to other projects, she pointed to the millions in funding recently allocated to give raises to county employees, as well as the funding received for water lines in the Roseboro area.

“I have done so many things for my district, things they’ve needed,” Lee continued. “I know what they need because I live there in that district. And nothing has ever been done, the whole time that we’ve had about three or four commissioners in the office. Nothing. They never asked for nothing for the southern end of the county. But as soon as God placed me where he placed me, things started working. The Bible tells us that as soon as God starts working, the Devil starts messing, but I got news for Satan: he’s stepping on the wrong foot now. As long as God is standing by my side telling me what to do, I feel safe and sound. He led me all the way and he’s still leading me.”

Raymond Hedrick Hayes, Jr. is a resident of the Ivanhoe community, where he has lived with wife Sadora Peterson Hayes, for the past 21 years. He also owns property in the Snow Hill community, which is also part of District 4. Hayes said he is excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of the district “with dedication, experience, and a commitment to enact positive change.”

“Together, we have built a life devoted to public service and community engagement. My wife, Sadora has been an educator in the Union School district for over two decades, which only underscores our shared commitment to the betterment of our community,” said Hayes.

Professionally, Hayes said he brings a wealth of experience to the table, which he feels will be beneficial in his quest to serve as county commissioner. For the last 13 years, Hayes has served the mental health community as a psychiatric tech at Novant Hospital. Before his work in mental health, he dedicated 15 years to teaching in both the Union and Clinton school districts. Additionally, Hayes served as a state correctional officer for five years, “gaining valuable insights into the complexities of law enforcement and public safety,” he noted.

“In my free time, I am an active member of the Harrells community, where I serve as a volunteer firefighter. This experience has allowed me to witness firsthand the challenges and strengths of our local community,” Hayes stated in his candidacy announcement to The Independent.

“I am running for commissioner because I believe that District 4 deserves a strong and compassionate leader,” he stated. “My diverse background has equipped me with the skills and understanding necessary to address the varied needs of our community. More importantly, I am a dedicated listener who values the input and concerns of the people I aim to represent.

Hayes said his vision for District 4 includes safe communities, a strong law enforcement investment and accessible services for all residents.

“I am committed to working tirelessly to achieve these goals and to ensure that the citizens of Sampson County receive the support and representation they deserve,” he stated. “I humbly ask for the support of the citizens of District 4 in this upcoming election. Together, we can build a brighter future for our community.”

Rouse is a native of Sampson County and attests that it is “time to hear the people.” She has a BS degree in Management and Organizational Development and a Masters of Business Leadership. She has extensive experience in education and in working toward mental health issues.

“As a native of Sampson County, at an early age, I knew this is where I wanted to spend my life, because of the love for my family and community,” Rouse has stated. “I have worked most of my life in mental health (in the private sector and the Veterans Hospital) and education. These experiences have given me a sense of the needs of our community, from our children to the adults. I feel strongly that I can be a voice for the citizens of Sampson County.”

Early voting will extend from Feb. 15 to March 2 leading up to Election Day on March 5.

“People have questions, and especially in our district, we have so many environmental issues coming about,” noted Gillim of the benefit of a debate, “we need someone who is well aware of what is going on and can represent us very well.”

