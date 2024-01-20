School kits offered from federal level ‘as courtesy only’

Sampson County Schools received a supply of Over-The-Counter (OTC) rapid antigen COVID-19 self-test kits through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the school system announced Thursday. The kits are free to students, staff, parents, and school communities and are available at the school’s nurse’s office. Every school has a supply of the kits on hand.

School officials stressed that “Sampson County Schools is not conducting COVID testing, is not requiring COVID testing, and is not interpreting, monitoring, reporting, or tracking COVID test results. SCS is providing the test kits as a courtesy only.”

Self-tests are defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to detect current COVID infection and are sometimes also called “home tests,” “at-home tests,” or “over-the-counter (OTC) tests.” They give you results in 10-15 minutes and are usually antigen tests. These differ from laboratory-based PCR tests or self-collected samples sent to a laboratory; these may take days to return your result.

Contact your healthcare provider, community health center, or pharmacy to learn about treatment options that may be available to you.