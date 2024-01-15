Luncheon honors fight for civil rights

This was Dr. Ted Thomas’ attire as he narrated this skit he composed for the year’s event ‘If I Had Lived.’

Multicultural Committee of Sampson County’s Brandon Powell was at the podium to recognize the sponsors and the committee.

Alpha Kappa Alpha was another of the many groups and organizations that came to show support for the MLK Luncheon.

Where there’s an event being held, Patty Cherry is almost certain to be there. She gave the opening as a member of the Multicultural Committee of Sampson County.

Demi Jo’Lee stole the show as she was the center of attention as she drew the winning numbers of the raffle.

These were the actors that portrayed the four lives lost in 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing during Monday’s luncheon. Their story was the theme of this year’s event ‘If I Had Lived.’

These were the four victims of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing. Their memories were honored during this year’s program.

DeOndra Peterson’s beautiful voice was heard multiple times throughout the event and each time the crowd clapped in awe.

The was during one the scenes of ‘If I Had Lived.’ The skit and event theme this year which was based on the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing in Birmingham, Ala.

This was the view as all in attendance stood as one to sing the Negro National Anthem, ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing.’

Pictured, from left are: Eloise and Sampson Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin with Mary and James Royal. They were all smiles during the skit.

The room was nearly full to capacity during the MLK Luncheon. Both the sponsored tables and 100 open seats were filled.

It was an afternoon full of honoring and remembrance at the Sampson Expo Center on Monday, as all facets of the community came together to celebrate the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr. during the annual Multicultural Committee of Sampson County’s MLK Luncheon.

“On behalf of the Multicultural Committee of Sampson County, it is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome each of you to the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Luncheon,” committee member Gloria Bennett said during the welcome. “I extend my warmest greetings to everyone who is here in attendance today. We pause to celebrate the life and the legacy of a visionary civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who dedicated his life to advocating justice, equality and nonviolent social change.”

“This annual event brings people together from all walks of life, pastors, ministers, law enforcement officers, church leaders, sororities, fraternities, young and old, to celebrate his memory,” she continued. “We gather to reflect on his powerful messages, and to recommit to carrying out the dream of a more perfect union.”

She then went to pose the question to those present: What is your memory of Dr. King? Bennett called on all to ponder when reflecting on what we are doing to help make his dream a reality.

“What is your memory of Dr. King?” she asked. “Is iy peace with all nations, love without prejudice, or service to your community — I want to leave this thought with you, and that is, what am I doing to help make Dr. King’s dream a reality? Would he be pleased with our work and what we’re doing in our community?”

“So on behalf of the Multicultural Committee of Sampson County, thank you for your love and your service that you have shown by supporting this event,” Bennett added. “And remember, we are better together than we are separate, thank you.”

Following Bennett’s welcome Sampson County Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton came to the podium to share remarks in place of May Lew Starling who couldn’t attend.

As the program progressed Willa Roseboro of Alpha Kappa Alpha gave the mission statement and then DeOndra Peterson joined with the entire room as everyone sang loudly in unison, the Negro National Anthem “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

The theme for this year’s luncheon was “If I Had Lived” which was also the title of this year’s skit. Put together and narrated by Multicultural Committee chair Dr. Ted Thomas, it was based on the tragedy of 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing in Birmingham, Ala. The church was bombed on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1963 and was an act of racially motivated terrorism that claimed the lives of four young girls. Their names were Addie Mae Collins, 14, Denise McNair, 11, Carole Robertson, 14, and Cynthia Wesley, 14.

This was the basis for the skit which depicted the girls on the day they died with an imagining of their future selves. One told the date they met their horrific end, the other, a version of themselves they wanted or could have become — always noting, but only, “If I Had Lived.”

As the event concluded, recognitions were given out to elected officials, sponsors and the Multicultural Committee. Gifts were also presented to their sponsors and patrons which was followed by a raffle drawing with event themed T-shirts and a $172 cash prize up for grabs.

Benediction and grace was offered by Running Branch Church of Christ’s Dr. Angela Harding, with hands full of box lunches catered by Jersey Mike’s.

