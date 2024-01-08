Weather prompts changes to schedule

In the midst of the inclement weather expected Tuesday, Sampson County Schools will be moving to a remote learning schedule for students and early release for staff, while Clinton City Schools is expected to operate under a normal schedule but dismiss early.

Due to expected severe weather, all Sampson County Schools will transition to a remote learning day for students. All staff will operate on a 12:30 p.m. early release day. All after-school activities for Tuesday, Jan. 9, are canceled. The announcement was made by Sampson County Schools early Monday afternoon.

“Teachers will be sending home packets and posting online assignments for students to complete within five days of the remote learning day,” said Valerie Newton, SCS spokesperson.

Official word from Clinton City Schools stated that CCS will dismiss school two hours earlier than the normal schedule. CCS will not be doing remote learning, but instead will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Regarding after-school events, all have been canceled.

Harrells Christian Academy will also be on early release at noon and all after school activities are canceled. All Mintz Christian games and after school activities are canceled.