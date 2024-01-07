Pilot grant worth upwards of $55k to grow, retain teachers

The media center at Clinton High was filled with everyone from student to teachers and Board of Education members for their end of year Dark Horse Fellow meeting. The program will be expanding in the coming year thanks to a grant from North Carolina Teaching Fellows.

This table was full of rising Clinton High juniors and seniors that are thinking of joining the Dark Horse Fellows program that maybe one day will become future Clinton City Schools teachers.

The Dark Horse Fellows Program, which was started in Clinton City Schools to help form and retain homegrown teachers to the CCS system, is on the verge of a expanding bigger than ever in 2024 as news of a sizable grant is on the horizon.

The grant is part of that ongoing initiative to build up teachers in the state and comes from the North Carolina Teaching Fellows. The school is expected to receive over $50,000 for upwards to three years.

As CCS superintendent, Dr. Wesley Johnson spoke in further detail about the grant and its intended focus.

”Clinton City Schools is one of 20 districts to receive a multi-year grant from the North Carolina Teaching Fellows,” he said. “The grant is worth $55,000 each year for at least three years as we work to build the pipeline of future teachers through efforts with current students , Dark Horse Fellows, and teacher assistants, we will be expanding our teacher assistants to teacher program.”

Johnson noted that Sampson County Schools was also selected for the grant. A statewide release about the grant was set to come out in December but it’s been delayed, it is now set to release during school return this coming Jan. 8, 2024.

“We are excited to invest in our current students and staff and expect this grant to make a lasting and substantial impact to our community where future teachers will benefit from scholarships, ongoing professional development and other scholastic opportunities,” Johnson said.

While the release won’t officially go out until Monday NC Teaching Fellows Director, Dr. Bennett Jones did put out a public comment speaking on it. This is what it said in regards to awarding the grant.

“The NC Teaching Fellows program is proud to award this pilot grant to Clinton City Schools to expand our efforts to recruit, train, and prepare teachers from all areas of North Carolina,” he said. “By investing in local districts, we can target our recruitment efforts in areas of the state which have unique challenges in expanding the local teacher pipeline or which have established grow-your-own teacher programs.”

“This collaborative effort is designed to bring districts together to share best practices and drive more students to enter the NC Teaching Fellows program and educator preparation programs in our state,” Jones continued. “Upon their licensure completion, these students will commit to teaching back in their home areas. Through this pilot program, NCTF is providing resources to support its commitment to become the preeminent teacher recruitment tool in North Carolina and we are grateful for the partnership with Clinton City Schools to help lead our teacher recruitment efforts.”

Prior to that news release members of CCS were working ahead of time to improve the Dark Horse Fellows program. They’d hold an end of year meeting that brought current and potential Dark Horse Fellows students together.

“The Dark Horse Fellows program hosted its annual December meeting, bringing together current high school juniors and seniors with college students majoring in education,” Vevlyn Lowe, Dark Horse Fellows coordinator, said. “The unique “Grow-Your-Own Teacher” initiative, known as Dark Horse Fellows, is addressing the critical need for teachers in our community.”

“The December meeting provided an invaluable opportunity for college education majors to share their experiences with high school students who are considering pursuing a career in teaching,” she added. “The event took place at Clinton High School as both current high school participants and college fellows engaged in enriching conversations about the journey towards becoming educators.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.