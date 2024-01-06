Program starts Monday at Roseboro church

Even with more attention is being paid to mental and emotional health, as assistance for suffering individuals becomes more of a focus in society, the need to support and provide assistance for those experiencing grief is frequently overlooked.

The “Grief Share” program is a nationwide Christian ministry for churches to implement into their offerings for the congregation and community by providing a safe place to work through the overwhelming grieving process.

A group from Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church (EMBC) is starting its own Grief Share program this Monday, Jan. 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with subsequent meetings at the same time and place.

Over the last several years, there have actually been several groups establishing themselves in Sampson County, noticing the need for avenues to support the grieving, with Donna Landes starting the Grief Share ministry program at Rowan Baptist Church in 2022.

The connection is deeply personal for Susannah Hobbs, who now plays a significant role in starting the Griefshare program at EMBC. “The basic reason I found Grief Share,” said Hobbs, “was that I lost both my parents in 2019 — 12 days apart.”

Going through such a traumatic time of loss, Hobbs said, “I’m a preacher’s wife, so I’ve been around it, but I don’t think I really realized all the ins and outs of grieving until that happened to me,” speaking to the complexity and depth of grief’s impact.

Hobbs described the new understanding she gained of grief, sharing, “It’s a lot more than just going home after the funeral and going on living life like you did before because it doesn’t work that way, and it never goes away.”

She continued, “I had a great support system at church. But I wound up finding Grief Share, which benefited me greatly.”

For Landes, running the program at Rowan Baptist has been a blessing and a service that she felt called to take on when Pastor Clay Carter posed the idea during a time when the body of the church was in a state of heightened grieving.

The 13-step Grief Share program has now been offered three times at the church, with another opportunity to be involved with the program starting on Feb. 4 and continuing on Sundays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Rowan Baptist Church.

When Hobbs looked to enter the program, she could not attend when Landes ran it because of time conflicts but found a church in the Fayetteville area offering the program. She shared that attending those meetings was very beneficial to her.

“So between that experience and talking to Donna and others, that was kind of how the seed was planted,” Hobbs explained. “You have to go through that grief process, and I’m still processing my grief, but you really have to fight to get through, especially during that time early in the process.”

Hobbs continued, “I had been kind of wanting to do something like this, and it just seemed like now was the right time.”

Landes is delighted that Hobbs is launching another option for participating in the program, saying, “It’s a wonderful thing for a church to do in their community.” She was quite excited to share, “Susannah’s heart seems to really be in it, and that’s enormous.”

The team at EMBC also feels that they have the right people for the mission, with Linda Svacha, a biblical counselor, helping to facilitate the program and church members eager to bless and be blessed through the experience.

The timing also comes after the EMBC hosted a “Surviving the Holidays” program, also a Grief Share process, as a means to prepare for the heightened impact of grief during the holidays. Being a time to spend with family, ideally, the holes left missing from the death of loved ones can easily exacerbate that loneliness and pain.

This was a test run in some ways as well, with Hobbs explaining, “Especially during the holidays, if you’re grieving, sometimes it feels like nobody wants a downer brought into the mix, and that makes them feel even more isolated.”

“Maybe that’s what you think and feel,” she said, but pointed out a disconnect in this line of thinking, saying, “But it is not true. A lot of the time, it’s really sort of the opposite.”

The way the meetings are configured includes viewing a video on the week’s topic, a group discussion, prayer time, light refreshments, and more to create a feeling of safety, community, and solidarity.

In many ways, it’s as much about how the 13-step program is conducted as it is about the steps themselves.

The feeling of having community and support can provide an enormous boost in and of itself for someone who is grieving. This is a priority for the team putting on the program at EMBC.

“We’ll have team members whose job is pretty much to go up and interact with people and make them feel welcome; you know, make them feel comfortable and start the process of spreading God’s love in the space,” Hobbs shared.

“Sometimes people that are grieving may not want to be around anybody. And then sometimes they want to be able to talk.” She elaborated, “Another thing that stood out to me, though, was that it was okay to talk about my grief because I was with other people who were grieving.”

“Frequently, people seem to think no one wants to be around them because they’re grieving,” Hobbs gave as an example of suffering in silence.” She specified, “But in this location, you should feel okay because you’re around other people who are either going through something similar to you or they have been through it.”

The camaraderie allows for the establishment of increased trust. It supports the critical role of making sure that those in the group feel comfortable to share, only to have that testimony eventually fall on unintended ears outside of the session.

“These meetings, when people come, they’re sharing stuff that’s very important and generally very private to them,” shared Svacha, as her background in counseling lends itself to increased awareness of trust and vulnerability and the connection between the two.

“So, we have to use grace and discernment and keep our mouths shut, frankly. Whatever you hear in the group is for the group,” Svacha said bluntly of the collective group responsibility.

“We have to keep in mind that if you hear something in the group, just be gracious to them and remind them that they can feel like this is a safe place to talk about their grief.” Svacha continued, issuing orders, “So, we don’t talk about it in other places.”

A vital piece of the strategy for healing is rooted in listening, though; “The best time to give advice,” Hobbs insisted, “is when someone asks for it.” She doubled down on this, saying, “So don’t just give advice — the best thing is really just to do a lot of listening.”

“Keep in mind the advice you receive from others may not be appropriate in your circumstance,” Hobbs implored. She encouraged the prioritization of finding the right advice or the approach to the grief, looking at each individual case of grief as a unique flake of snow.

As she posed it, “Carefully evaluate the suggestions you receive. You have to take everything with a grain of salt when it’s coming from another person because they don’t know all of your circumstances or what you’re dealing with.”

“My main thing with grief is don’t just try to make somebody feel better,” Svacha said, explaining, “You want to allow them that opportunity to hurt but in a safe space.”

Hobbs jumped right on that train of thought, adding, “We’re not trying to make all their grief go away. We don’t have any control over that.” It truly is rooted in support and emulating Christ, as Hobbs continued, “We just want to step alongside them. Say we’re praying for them, let them know we care about them, and point them to Jesus.”

This ministry is open to all, not only Christians or church members, “It can be somebody that doesn’t go to church as well,” Hobbs confirmed, “It is just Christ-based. So if they come, they’re going to hear about Jesus.”

To this, Svacha added the clarification, “It isn’t “pushed” or “overemphasized.” I think it’s at the end, in the last couple of videos, that is probably where, you know, they really just let them know that he’s there.”

There is no statute of limitations on grief, specifically addressing it and trying to heal. As Hobbs said, “It doesn’t have to be somebody that has just lost someone. It can be somebody that lost somebody ten years ago but is still struggling.”

Another facet of the program and of the grieving process is figuring out life beyond the pain. “Having lost someone is universal,” Svacha explained, “and I think there’s so much value in just reaching out to people to help them see life beyond the person they were with — their special person that’s gone now.”

As Landes attested, “You don’t just hurt for a couple of weeks; it’s lifelong.” She was passionate in explaining, “A goal, and a beautiful thing, this is

Grief is inevitable in life, and there’s no “beating it” or fully “getting over” a severe loss that would correspond to that grief, so “it’s also about figuring out how to keep that person in your heart,” Svacha said, “Because they’re a part of who you are and you’re not going to go on and just never forget about that person.”

“It’s important to ask “Why did God have that person in my life?”she continued, concluding emphatically, “In keeping with that theme, it’s key to acknowledge what have they done in your life and consider how you can carry that legacy.”

Attendance at every meeting isn’t required at either church. The guided workbook is included, and there are online resources to stay current if desired.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1481 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, and can be contacted at 910-564-4908 or visited online at www.elizabethmbc.com. Programs can also be found by searching the area on www.griefshare.org. For more information on the Rowan Baptist Church Grief Share program, call the church at 701 Rowan Road at 910-592-7508.