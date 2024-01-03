The Brickhouse Band, jamming through the night at the Sampson County Exposition Center, helped put the ‘boogie’ in The Boogie for the Arts event on New Year’s Eve. Presented by the Sampson Arts Council, Boogie Shoes Radio Network, and the Expo Center, with the backing of a number of sponsors, the event saw those in attendance dancing the night away as the countdown clock to 2024 got nearerto zero. The event benefitted the Arts Council.

