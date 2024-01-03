Large donation comes from Performance

Giving back to the community comes in various forms, be it fundraisers, charity drives and other kinds of hosted events. At times, however, it’s not planned at all, times when the impact of those gestures truly shines.

That’s exactly what happened between Performance Ford and U CareInc. who, off just a mere mention, received a massive gift of canned food to fill their lowering stock food pantry.

Before Christmas, members of Performance were completing toy donations as part of their second annual toy drive. It was a memorial drive they began to honor the late memory of a beloved coworker who passed, Dennis Parker Williams.

As part of that drive, Performance was participating with the police department for its toy drive event “Stuff the Cruiser.” While out delivering toys to the department, the members of Performance also made a stop at U Care, the local domestic violence shelter and outreach facility, to gift them with toys as well.

It would be during that stop when this kind and honest question was poised, “Do you guys need anything else?” That small request would instantly turn into a major gesture that put a huge dent into U Care’s food pantry needs.

“They had donated some Christmas items for our clients and they were asking if there were any other needs that we had,” Sunny Wilkins, U Care executive director, said. “We mentioned that the pantry was getting low, and that we needed some canned goods, and they came back the very next day. All I can think was, Okay, wow, that was fast.”

“When they came back that very next day, as far as a number, they brought with them a lot,” she said. “I‘m not sure about an exact one, but if give a guesstimate. I’d say it’s around a 100 to 150; I think, or it’s somewhere around that number.”

For those that know anything about Performance Ford’s General Manager Terry Lee, giving back is at the core of his life. Lee spoke more on their toy drive that led to the U Care donation, along with what it meant to help U Care out and where he got so many canned goods so quickly.

“We had the toy drive in honor of one of our employees that passed away and some of those went to the police department,” he said. “They get plastic bags with toys in them to help get children toys for Christmas. Part of what we got also went to pediatric at the hospital and the oncology because they have children that go there and part went to U Care.”

As Wilkins said, it was that stop that led to the donation of the canned food. As for where it came from, Lee, who’s also a member of The Grateful Shed and serves The Salemburg Christian Food Bank, where they store their food items, shared the insight.

“It was Rusty that delivered the toys to U Care and she was the one that asked do they need anything else,” Lee said. “They told her that they were almost completely out of food. So afterwards, she calls me and this was after I had just collected a 1000 cans of food from Midway Middle School who had collected some food for us.”

“I then went back to the food pantry and picked up a bunch of those cans and delivered them to U Care,” he said.

A reception he said they were more than appreciative off and another that’s been added to the long list of what Lee called a very good year for giving.

“They were very appreciative, they had some clients in at that time but they needed food,” Lee added. “That’s what we do, if there’s a need, we try to meet it. There maybe a lot of things that I can’t do but one thing that I always can is go get food for folks.”

“We can do stuff like, I mean we also gave out a bunch of coats, toboggans and gloves for children,” he added. “We’ve just had a really, really good year of giving. It’s a joy for us, we hear people tell us thank you for what you’re doing but I always tell them. ‘Man, thanking us for this is like thanking us for going fishing or playing golf.’ This is what we love doing and that’s where our heart is.”

As for that very appreciative feel Wilkins definitely reciprocated it when sharing her personal feelings on how it felt to receive, as she said, a blessing.

“Oh, it’s just a blessing, it’s a blessing,” she said. “I mean, like I said, we had just mentioned it when they were donating already. That in itself was already wonderful that they were doing that. Then the fact that they did come back so quickly, with exactly what we asked about, seriously, just the generosity is fantastic, this helps keep us going.”

Wilkins also noted that if any felt inspired to donate to U Care in future they can do so at these select locations.

“They can definitely drop them off to the main office,” she said. We still have the Beehive thrift stores, they’re still operating and everything, so it’s up to what’s convenient for them. If they happen to be out and about shopping, and are near one of the stores, they could drop it off there and it’ll still come to the office.”

“We just want people to know that we are here and if there is a need we are here for them, serving the community, that’s in our mission in helping families.”

To find out more or to reach U Care about any of their services, call 910-590-0931.

