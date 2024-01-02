Clinton resident named Powerball First Millionaire of the Year for 2024

It was a fairytale beginning in New York City for Clinton’s own Pamela Bradshaw, who rang in the new year, just moments after midnight, winning $1 million by being named 2024’s Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

The announcement was made live Monday night during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Hoping to win the million were five people in total, Bradshaw among them, and each were holding a number from one to five. In the middle of them, 50 red balls were present inside a clear shuffling machine, with one of those numbers, and only one could be a winner. When the time came No. 1 was raised out of the machine and holding that was Bradshaw.

“Pamela! You’re a millionaire,” Seacrest shouted. The excitement from the announcement was so overwhelming Bradshaw collapsed to the ground. After getting help standing from Seacrest and her daughter Joanna Claire Hinson, who was present with her, tears of joy were streaming down both Bradshaw and her daughter’s faces.

Not only was she named the first millionaire of the year, it also happened to be during her first ever trip to the big city of New York.

“I cried on the plane ride and I cried at the Statue of Liberty,” she said. “It’s just been so incredible.”

Once she got recovered from being named the winner, Seacrest simply asked her one thing.

“Pamela, North Carolina, first time here in New York City and you’re walking away in the new year a millionaire, the first millionaire of the year,” he said. “Can you speak any sentences of excitement?”

Her response, after she and Hinson said “oh my God” several times, was short and the words she said were of gratitude.

“Thank you God, I’m so blessed,” she said, hugging her daughter tightly, “I’m so blessed.”

Bradshaw was able to be a participant in the event after first winning a VIP trip to New York City in a second-chance drawing held by the NC Education Lottery. She was one of five players in the country to win that prize, each vying for that $1 million.

Now that she is officially a millionaire, Bradshaw already said what she wants to do with some of the money and that’s fulfilling her dream to finally own her own home.

“I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in,” Bradshaw said. “I can have my own house and fix it up pretty and clean and feel safe. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms.”

Bradshaw winning this year marks the second time in a row a North Carolinian became the first millionaire of the year by winning the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest drawing. Rutherford County’s Gary Krigbaum of Spindale won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year in 2023.

“Congratulations to Pamela Bradshaw for becoming the fifth millionaire from this exciting Powerball promotion, which rings in the New Year,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a news release from Powerball. “Powerball and its lottery partners have enjoyed sharing the joy and thrill of this winning moment with audiences over the past five years, as we continue our mission to serve local communities everywhere Powerball tickets are sold.”

Each finalist won a VIP trip for two to New York City to ring in the New Year and participate in the random drawing in person. The finalist entered the national Powerball promotion through one of 23 participating U.S. lotteries. Throughout last year, participating lotteries held second-chance drawings and contests to form a national pool of entrants. The five finalists were randomly selected from the national pool during a preliminary drawing.

Lotteries that participated in the promotion include Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana (Hoosier), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virgin Islands and Washington D.C.

