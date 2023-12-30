NAACP holding another inaugural event

Another inaugural event is imminent for the Sampson County NAACP as its first-ever Jubilee Day Celebration is on tap for this Monday, Jan. 1, the group set to ring in the new year by marking the 161st anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

That date, specifically Jan. 1, 1863, marks the official start of the journey for freedom for Black Americans, the beginning of a long struggle for equality and justice that continues today, Larry Sutton, president of the Sampson County NAACP, said.

“I think January 1st of every year should be more of a national remembrance, because that to me is the original Juneteenth celebration,” Sutton attested. “That’s the day that Abraham Lincoln in 1863 issued his proclamation in his attempt to win the war against the Confederacy. To me, this should be a national remembrance across the whole country.”

The theme of the inaugural event is “We the people — we all belong.” It will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton.

The keynote message will be delivered by the Rev. Johnnie McPhail, who is a member of the local NAACP and the political action committee chair. The host pastor is the Rev. Dr. Thaddeus Godwin. There will be speakers, recitations and songs during the event.

“This Jubilee Day Celebration is very important because I think our community as a whole has lot an awareness of what this January 1st ought to mean to this entire nation, going back 161 years,” Sutton stated.

Sutton is wrapping up the first year of a two-year term as the local NAACP branch president, the first lead role for the longtime NAACP officer. In his first year, which also saw the inception of HBCU Night and other events, Sutton said he has sought along with NAACP members to infuse new life into the group and its programs, outreach and influence.

“That will continue as long as I am in my tenure — trying to bring in some young blood and some new ideas to stimulate interest in the NAACP,” said Sutton, who was a longtime history teacher at Clinton High School and serves as a sort of historian for the area. For years, he touted the importance of Sampson native and North Carolina business magnate John Merrick before ultimately seeing a historical marker installed in downtown Clinton in Merrick’s honor.

“This too I hope will not only be a wake-up call of sorts, but also one huge history lesson for the whole community,” said Merrick.

In 2024, Sutton is hoping to conduct a series of forums, through which conversations among the community at large can be had, touching upon issues that affect the county at large.

“My concern is we still have lots of disparities across the board, and I would like for us to begin a conversation as an entire community to address these disparities and seek ways to remedy, reduce and eliminate them,” said Sutton. “I hope to begin a series of town hall conversations and invite the community in to be a part of this.”

For now, Sutton said the NAACP will continue to put on events that seek to raise awareness and educate everyone, while giving them those history lessons on what preceded them, as illustrated by the Jubilee Day event.

“This is a good place to reflect and look back over our history as a nation, and look at when freedom came to the vast majority of Blacks in this country,” the NAACP president pointed out. “It was due to this Civil War struggle and President Abraham Lincoln knew that the war could only be won if he brought in the arsenal of democracy in the name of the Black Civil War soldiers. This, to me, is the turning point for the entire nation.”

Ringing in a 2024 that will see a Presidential race in the United States, Sutton said it is an apt time for the Jubilee Day Celebration.

“Speaking of democracy being in the balance today, it was truly in the balance in January of 1863 as well,” Sutton stated. “It all ties together. This is going to be a fitting tribute to have this first-ever Jubilee Day Celebration as we look back at our fragile democracy in 1863 and look forward to our democracy still being fragile in 2024.”

For more information on the NAACP or the Jubilee Day Celebration, contact Larry Sutton at [email protected].

