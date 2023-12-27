Mia Stahl may not be a Sampsonian herself, but she comes from a Clinton lineage, and pride in her accomplishment of becoming an Eagle Scout has certainly reached all the way to Sampson County. Mia’s grandparents are Ronnie and Sandra Johnson of Clinton, and her mom, Brooke Johnson Stahl, is a graduate of Clinton High School. In reaching the level of Eagle Scout, she becomes the first female to do so in her home county of Martin in Jupiter, Fla., having already been a part of starting the all-female Troop 4832. Her final project to earn the rank consisted of building a fire pit and four benches to complement the local Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

