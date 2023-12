Pictured, from left, are: Travis Joyner, Steve Cox, Sara Pleasant, Lee West, Kay West,Vernon Clifton, Pam McGuirt, Dan Holland, James Blackmon and Nick West.

On Dec. 18, members of the Clinton Lions Club prepared Christmas food bags for the needy who are visually impaired. Pictured, from left, are: Vernon Clifton, Dan Holland, James Blackmon, Steve Cox, Sara Pleasant and Kay West.

