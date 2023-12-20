A dream fulfilled for local band director

Pictured here is CHS band directors Geoffrey Tart with just a handful of the many lifelong friends he made through The Band Directors Marching Band.

This group photo was of all the band directors from across the world that came together as a single unit to perform at Macy’s. They’re called The Band Directors Marching Band and Geoffrey Tart was among them.

While the shot may be blurry, this was of Geoffrey Tart playing as they marched through the parade.

Geoffrey Tart was dressed to impress with his fellow band directors as they prepped to take the streets of New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This was the wreath that was presented during the wreath laying by The Band Directors Marching Band during Macy’s.

A lifelong musical dream came true this year for Clinton City Schools band director Geoffrey Tart, who had the honor of playing in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. While the event has come and gone, he just had to share his story with the community that made it possible.

“As I look back, it seems like a dream, literally — all I can think is, did I just do that?” Tart said. “I’m not the only one that feels that but as a musician, and as an educator, we do what we have to do in the moment to get it done. This, however, is one of those things, you look back and you’re like, what did we just do as a big group, of massive people, that are from all over the country?”

“That’s just a testament to the quality of folks that we had and the expertise, I guess you could say, that came together to do this to pull this off,” he continued. “They did tell us there was over 900 applicants, and they only took 425. So the word is now out across the nation of what we’re doing and our cause and people are wanting to jump on board.”

These were the words Tart conveyed when asked the simple question, What was it like to achieve your dream and play in Macy’s? Tart was able to fulfill that dream, thanks to his return as one of the over 400 band directors that were a part of The Band Directors Marching Band.

Following their amazing inaugural appearance in the 2022 Rose Parade, the Band Directors Marching Band was called together once more, this time receiving an invite to be a part of Macy’s and Tart was among the selected.

The Band Directors Marching Band is part of the Saluting America’s Band Directors project, which serves to bring together band directors from across the country. Their theme was “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” It aimed to recognize the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere.

As Tart continued to share what it was like living out his dream with The Sampson Independent, he took a moment to speak on an emotional aspect of his journey. The story tied to the 9/11 Memorial and their role in honoring it for this year’s parade.

“Playing at the 9/11 Memorial was a very emotional event for us, it was a once in a lifetime event,” he said. “We were the first band to ever do anything like that on the ground. So it was a special privilege for us to be able to do that and during that process, we also did a wreath laying, it was a 30 minute ceremony.”

“After that, we of course, toured the 9/11 Memorial and the memories that came back from that were,” Tart said, left speechless. “I remember exactly where I was, what was I doing, the students I had at that time. All of that just flooded back into your mind during this, it was truly emotional. As for what the band performed, we did the National Anthem, an arrangement of tabs for band and we did an arrangement of Amazing Grace.”

Their other arrangements included ‘76 Trombones’, from The Music Man, ‘Strike up the Band’, ‘Tis a Gift to be Simple’ and a ‘Patriotic Medley’. Outside the parade, aside for visiting the 9/11 Memorial, Tart said he?got to see four broadway shows, the Rockettes show, plus he met and got the autograph of American singer and songwriter Josh Groban.

“We were very well taken care of,” Tart said with a chuckle. “One thing I will add to that though is, just seeing the history of New York itself was absolutely amazing.”

Tart also mentioned that The Band Directors Marching Band project this year was made even more magical thanks to another special moment involving the important people that were on ground zero during 9/11 and are always on call — first responders. It was an experience that made him choke up during an interview he had with Channel 5 News.

“I forgot to mention, the project this year that we did was also recognizing first responders, because of how it was tied to the 9/11 memorial,” Tart said. “When folks asked me how it was, it was absolutely electrifying, it was a recharge. It was nothing less than an honor and privilege to be able to represent our area, the school and my students.”

“Not sure how many people saw it but in my Channel 5 interview I got choked up,” he said with a smile.” When you do something like this, everybody’s going with you and I explained that to the students. I said you’re actually going you just don’t know it. An organization like this is representing, it’s not just about an individual, you’re representing your school, community, family, students and everybody that you know, they go with you.”

As for what it was like to actually play and march in Macy’s Tart said this, “I have never experienced anything that was so electrifying as marching in the Macy’s Parade. From beginning to the very end, it was like electricity.”

“As we were going down the band route, you had people up in the buildings, beside you and just looking out from everywhere,” he added. “Being the organization that we are, all band directors and educators, there were people shouting out thank you for what you do. That’s just not a thing you experience at a normal parade.”

The Band Directors Marching Band and Saluting America’s Band Directors project promotes band directors, what they’ve accomplished and stand for throughout their careers. The music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. These professionals not only teach and direct music, they teach about life itself. The band was directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters.

The sponsoring organization behind the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for almost 40 years.

In his closing remarks Tart talked about The Band Directors Marching Band itself and what it was like prepping for Macy’s with them.

“When the idea of putting together The Band Directors Marching Band came about they never thought it would happen,” he said with a laugh. “Why, because when they were asking other people about it things often said were like. ‘A bunch of band directors coming together, do you know how head strong band directors are this will never happen?’”

“Now, this is a national worldwide thing people are noticing can be done when we actually come together,” Tart continued. “Keep in mind also, we never rehearsed together until we all got there. We never put anything together, marching and music wise, until then. I will say this, that first night we had rehearsal, which was Sunday night. The room filled with dead silence, it was after we did our ‘Amazing Grace’ piece for warm up.

“Everybody was speechless, I mean people just started crying,” he added. “To experience something like that, musically, when you’re giving of yourself, that is probably the most rewarding feeling as a musician, because you’re seeing and feeling that reaction.”

The only that was left to say is what does the future hold for The Band Directors Marching Band? While Tart didn’t know for sure he said things were in the works but for the members of the band, it only mattered to them when they could all come together for the next endeavor.

”Having us together again after two years being at the Rose Bowl, we’re all now in a group chat,” he said. “All we say is things like, ‘hey guys, when are we getting the band back together.’ We’re looking forward to what’s next, I mean, this is something that they started and now it’s not going away anytime soon.”

“I’d also be remiss if I didn’t thank Simple Gifts,” Tart added. “I got a grant through them for this trip and if it wasn’t for them I probably wouldn’t have been able to take part in this once in lifetime experience, so I want to give them kudos.”

