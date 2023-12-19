A man found in possession of fentanyl during a traffic stop attempted to flee from law enforcement authorities but was taken into custody, charged and ultimately placed under half a million dollar bond.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on Newton Grove Hwy (U.S. 13) at Wilson’s Store for a registration violation. According to reports from the Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, a canine was deployed during the vehicle stop to conduct a “free air sniff” on the vehicle.

“The canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle,” the press release stated. “During the search a clear plastic bag containing a large number of pills was located concealed in the trunk compartment of the vehicle.”

Further investigation by deputies concluded the bag contained 240 grams of fentanyl pills.

The driver attempted to flee from deputies on foot, but was taken into custody a few feet away after the fleeing driver unsuccessfully attempted to hurdle a ditch and instead fell into the ditch, authorities said.

The driver, Jason Scrivnier, 44, of Eastover, NC, was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin, one count of felony maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor obstruct and delay an officers.

Schivnier was placed under $500,000 secured bond and was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center. Schivnier is currently on probation with the Cumberland County Probation Office.

“In the face of today’s dangers, with drug overdoses reaching unprecedented levels, our deputies stand as a vital line of defense,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a prepared statement. “Their tireless efforts to combat these threats and keep these harmful substances out of the hands of our most vulnerable deserve our highest praise. Their commitment proves that strong law enforcement is critical to our safety and well-being.”