(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 28 — John Darious Faison, 31, of 245 Six Runs Lane, Faison, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and civil revocation of driver’s license. Bond set at $8,000; court date was Dec. 15.

• Nov. 28 — Hykeem Esean Hopper, 32, of 248 Broad St., Davidson, was charged with habitual larceny, second degree trespass, larceny and concealment of goods. No bond set; court date was Dec. 8.

• Nov. 30 — Drew Kevin Clarke, 58, of 116 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 1 — Bayron Marcornio Mejia Alvarado, 45, of 403 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and open container. No bond set; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 1 — Juan Pablo Cabrera, 23, of 1140 Bell Woods Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $4,000; court date was Dec. 8.

• Dec. 2 — Lori Ann McGee, 62, of 201 Justice St., Roseboro, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 9.

• Dec. 2 — Bradley Ryan Davis, 40, of 505 Green St., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed handgun and carrying concealed weapon on prohibited premises. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 2 — Hector Bejarano, 22, of 72 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 3 — Drew Kevin Clarke, 58, of 116 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 18.

• Dec. 3 — Laura Blagg, 37, of 50 Quarterhorse Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. Written promise; court date is Jan. 9.

• Dec. 3 — Sha’asia Zagea Sah’lissa Hamilton, 25, of 59 Templar Lane, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 10 — John Ray Faison, 36, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 11 — Michael Edward Fenwick, 33, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 15.

• Dec. 11 — Kevin Odell Hinnant Jr., 36, of 1173 Charlie Drive, Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, conspiring to break and enter, discharging weapon into occupied property and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $105.000; court date is Dec. 18.

• Dec. 11 — Jamel Cortez Housley, 39, of 6960 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with habitual larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 13 — Jawan Owens, 23, of 1912 Tryon Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 13 — Jesse Franklin Stewart Oates, 62, of 90 Alexander Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and served orders for arrest. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 14 — Decorius Raamah Daughtry, 31, of 119 Kimbrough Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and failure to comply with community service. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 8.

• Dec. 15 — Yanikia Akia Cromartie, 30, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 8.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.