There was an untreated wastewater spill of roughly 9,000 gallons in Clinton on Sunday, amid a day of continuous rain, according to the City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department.

North Carolina General Statute requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with that regulation, a news release was issued Monday.

“On Dec. 17, between 6 and 8 p.m., in the wake of extremely heavy winds, rain and flooding, the City of Clinton in Sampson County suffered an uncontrolled discharge of untreated wastewater,” the notice, from Chris Medlin, director of the City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department, stated. “The Norman H. Larkins Water Pollution Control Facility located at 123 Mill Branch Road suffered an uncontrolled discharge of approximately 9,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater from the tertiary filtration treatment portion of the plant. The discharge entered the Williams Old Mill Branch in the Cape Fear River Basin.

City staff were on-site during and after the storm, continuously responding to the situation, Medlin stated.

“Every effort was made to contain the spill waters and reduce any impact to the receiving stream,” he stated.

Per permit requirements, the North Carolina Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Monday.

The spill notice from the City of Clinton was the second in recent weeks, as the City of Clinton had a discharge of untreated wastewater at the end of October of an estimated 7,200 gallons from a failed sewer line into the Dollar Branch behind 711 Southwest Blvd.

For additional information, contact the City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department at 910-299-4905 ext. 3052, or via email at [email protected].