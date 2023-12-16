Newton Grove stalwart bestowed Key to the City; Warren takes helm

Town clerk Amanda Bradshaw was smiling ear-to-ear while embracing former mayor Gerald Darden. This was right after she and mayor Craig Warren presented Darden with the Key to the City.

New mayor of Newton Grove Craig Warren, left, shakes the hand of Sampson County Clerk of Court Chris Fann after completing his oath. With Warren is his wife Deborah.

This was a proud time for the members of the Warren family as they got to stand witness to their beloved Craig Warren as he was sworn in as mayor of Newton Grove.

Both commissioners Cody Smith, left, and Bartley Warren were sworn in Monday night to the town board following their reelections. They are pictured here with Smith’s wife Natalie and daughter Chandler.

There’s a new but familiar face at the helm for Newton Grove in former commissioner-turned-mayor Craig Warren. This was him conducting his first meeting in that role.

It was a heartfelt moment for Gerald and Gail Darden at the town board meeting Monday night as Gerald received the Key to the City of Newton Grove.

Is was big night in Newton Grove during the town’s last monthly meeting of 2023, as a ceremony honored longtime and outgoing mayor Gerald Darden, and a new mayor and reelected commissioners were sworn in.

“At this time I would like Mayor Darden and his wife to come up please,” Town Clerk Amanda Bradshaw said.

Those words from her before the board meeting began was followed up by a very special presentation from the town. As Darden approached with his loving wife Gail, a display case was brought forth to Bradshaw. Once it did, the town’s newest elected mayor, Craig Warren, shared comments before presenting the case to Darden.

“Gerald, how many years have you served as mayor?” he said. “I know we’ve talked about it and it has to have been over 20 years right.”

“It’s been 18 of the last 22,” Gail added with a smile.

“Amazing, 18 out 22; that being the case, it’s only right that on behalf of the town of Newton Grove, the town board and the citizens of Newton Grove, that we want to present you with a key to the city.”

Darden took the oath of mayor again back in December 2021, and by then, had served as mayor for 16 years over the past two decades. As previous reported by The Sampson Independent, the only other person serving as mayor during that timeframe was Stephen Jackson, who served the other two two-year terms. Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. After a two-year hiatus, Darden served another four years following his election in 2015 and the successful reelection bid in 2017 over Jackson, who returned the favor two years later, defeating Darden in 2019.

His time as mayor, however, isn’t the only deed that earned him this honor.

“This is presented to him for 52 years of service,” Bradshaw said. “That includes his time on the board, EMS — this is not just for being mayor; he’s been a part of the town for (many) more years. It’s an amazing accomplishment and I was just happy to be here for two of it with you, so thank you very much.”

“I don’t like to make you feel old, but I was 15 when I started on the rescue squad and I served under him,” new mayor Warren said with a laugh. “He was the captain of the rescue squad at the time, I’m 64 now so you do the math on that.”

As photos were being taken of the Dardens with the key some interesting facts about Darden were shared by some of the townspeople in attendance. Of those, it was said that Darden was the youngest member to ever be elected to the town board at age 26. Even before that, he served on and chaired the zoning board before becoming a town commissioner.

After all the admiration, thank you and praises about him were done from everyone else, the man of the hour himself shared his thoughts on a long fulfilling career.

“I’m a glutton for punishment, I guess,” he said, to a room full of laughter. “I’ve done it for a long time, but it’s time and I know the town is in good hands. I know Mayor Warren is going to handle it and that the board is going to get along fine. If I can ever help you in any way, any time, I’ll be happy to do it. I know I’ve said it before, but this time I really am through.”

Words from one mayor to another came after Darden was handed the Key to the City. Clinton Mayor Lew Starling shared those and with it was a message about Darden’s thoughts of himself being washed up.

“Just a minute ago I heard something that really upset me,” Starling said. “He said I’m a has-been and that is the craziest thing I have ever heard in my life. They talk about the industrial park today, but I’ve got a picture in my house of us standing in the park before there was even talks about the park. We’ve been doing this all along, so don’t ever use that word has-been again. I’ve got you in my cell phone, I know where you are and this is just a little teeny transition.”

Speaking of transitioning, the meeting that night also served the purpose of officially passing on the role of mayor to the next in line — Craig Warren. It’s also the same night they reestablished leadership for the town board as both reelected commissioners Cody Smith and Bartley Warren were also sworn in.

Now at the helm of that leadership, Warren shared his first statements in his new role for all the Newton Grove citizens in attendance to hear, giving thanks for being elected and showing gratitude to his staff at the forefront.

“It is an honor and a real privilege to do this and I couldn’t think of a better group to do it with than these guys,” he said. “We get along real well, the ladies in the office, I don’t have to question it. Amanda keeps us going and Dana slaps us when she doesn’t. These ladies stay on top of it and you heard the financial reports from our auditor. We have a real auditor, this lady is on it and she’s told me, one-on-one, I asked her how are things. She said, if you keep going the way you’re going you‘ll have no problem, also saying, your staff are doing a great job, so thank you for that.

“It is an honor and I appreciate all of you being here tonight,” Warren continued. “It means a lot having grown up here in the circle and when I was a teenager here I would have never dreamed of being the mayor. I guess none of us do in our early years; I just waited until I was a lot older to start this than some do. That said, thank you all once more, I appreciate it.”

Warren has served on the board for nearly fours years now. He was appointed his first two years when former commissioner Gary Mac Herring departed and was subsequently elected in 2021. With his initial speech out of the way, the board held a brief meeting to go over reports on the town. Warren ultimately closed out the meeting.

“It takes a lot to run a town and until you sit at this table and go over some of the things we go over, you just don’t know,” he said. “Barbara sitting in here, a former mayor, Gerald’s a former mayor, Lew is a mayor and now I’m a mayor. We got a house full of them here tonight and I think they’ll all attest that there’s a lot more that goes on here than people realize.”

“We’ll do our best to run this town, we’ll mess up occasionally, but we will pick it up and get it right,” Warren added. “Just bear with us and we will do everything we can to make Newton Grove the best it’s ever been.”

