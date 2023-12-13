A Sampson man was killed Tuesday when the vehicle he was working on at a Clinton-area residence fell on him, according to local authorities.

On Tuesday, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities responded to 5545 Five Bridge Road after getting a call of a subject trapped under a vehicle. Upon deputies’ arrival, it was determined that victim, Dominique Williams, 35, of 8206 Fayetteville Hwy., Godwin, “was performing work on a vehicle at the residence, when the vehicle jack failed,” causing the vehicle to fall on Williams, fatally injuring him.