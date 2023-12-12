Filings continue across county; deadline Friday

Andrea Rouse has joined a packed race for Sampson County Board of Commissioners race for District 4, which will see her challenge the seat held by Lethia Lee, with challenger Raymond Hayes also challenging.

As contested races continue to form for the 2024 election in Sampson County, Joshua Harrell filed his notice for candidacy Monday for North Carolina’s District 22 House seat.

North Carolina House of Representatives District 22 is currently represented by William Brisson (R-Bladen) who assumed office in 2007. Brisson, who is serving his ninth term in office, previously filed to seek his 10th. Feeling as though Brisson’s presence is limited in Sampson, Harrell said that needed to change. He dove deeper into that notion when sharing his reasons for filing with The Sampson Independent.

“I’m choosing to run because I feel like we don’t have adequate representation in our district,” Harrell said. “I think we need interactive representation. I’ve been going around the district now for the past couple months, and the current representative that’s in office, there’s not been any presence by him.”

“I’ve been looking it up online to try to find information about him and the only time I ever seen anything pop up was his name, when it’s time to come around, and time to vote,” Harrell added. “So it seems like right now, we don’t really have adequate representation for our district, which is why I’m choosing to run and I believe that I would be a very interactive representative in our community.”

Since Harrell has filed, he’s been thinking ahead about what his goals will be should he be elected. He touched on that further during Monday’s filing and at the core of his goal is universal Pre-K.

“So one of my primary policies that I want to get across is universal Pre-K; I believe that every child should have access to pre-K in North Carolina,” he said. “My daughter went to pre-K and it set her up for success, so I feel like every parent should have the opportunity to send their child to pre-K as well. So we’re going to just incorporate that into the current K-12 education system.”

Paid family leave also plays a huge role in his vision. That something he said he’d like to start tackling immediately.

“I think another goal of mine would be paid family leave, that’s something that I want to see implemented as well,” he said. “I don’t know exactly how we would work it out on the state level, but, I think that’s something that we need to see.”

“When employees coming to their full-time jobs, and whether they are just finding out they’re pregnant, or whether they’re nine months pregnant — they still shouldn’t have to worry about that financial stress if they’re a full-time employee,” Harrell noted. “So having some type of system in place, on a state level, so when people need to take leave for a foster child, for an adoption or for the birth of their own child, they should be able to do that without having to worry about how they’re going to pay their bills. They should be able to focus on recovering themselves, and being able to take care of their family.”

As for Harrell himself, outside of politics, he’s homegrown and a lifelong native of Sampson County. Growing up, he attended Hargrove Elementary and Hobbton Middle before going to Sampson Early College to attain his associate’s degree.

”I’ve lived in Sampson County my whole life, I’m 28 years old, and I was born at Duke Hospital in Durham,” he said. “Our district includes Bladen County as well, so I’ve been out to White Lake plenty of times throughout my years and Elizabethtown as well for events. So I’m pretty well aware of the district and what it represents to the community.”

After leaving the Early College, Harrell pursued higher education where he obtained his master’s in social work, his current occupation in Sampson County. As the first in his family to achieve higher education, Harrell’s educational aspirations are still ongoing and he’s working toward law.

”I‘m a first-time graduate of higher education in my family; no one else in my family went to college, outside of maybe a community college level,” he said. “I went and got my master’s degree in Human Services and I currently work in social work in Sampson County at the Department of Social Services. I’m also currently finishing up my Juris Master Degree in American legal studies. So I’m considering going for my juris doctor’s as well to practice law in the future.”

Harrell has also served the country, doing an eight-year stint with the United States Army Reserves and National Guard prior to college. It is something that helped shape his ideals as a politician, a sense of togetherness he hopes to bring to Sampson County.

“After I graduated my fifth year at Early College, at that time, I chose to go into the military,” he said. “I was a military intelligence analyst and a behavioral health specialist in the United States Army Reserves and National Guard. I did that for about nine years and it was probably one of the best times of my life. I enjoyed it and I think bringing that type of togetherness in the community is what I want to see for our district.”

As for what else there is to know about Harrell he said this about himself and his hopes for the future.

“I’ve got a twin brother, I’ve got a five-year old daughter, I’m currently engaged, set to be married in December of 2024,” he said, “so I’m having a good couple of months coming up, I think. In ‘24, hopefully, I’ll be going into office and then getting married and then being sworn in January 2025.”

“So I just want people to know that if they want someone that means what they say, that they should vote for Joshua Harrell in ‘24.”

For more information on Harrell’s life or career, visit www.joshharrellnc.com/meet-josh

Filing continues

The 2024 election will see contested races in both county commissioner districts that have seats opening — District 2 and District 4. In District 4, Andrea Rouse has filed as part of what is already a packed race, joining incumbent Lethia Lee and challenger Raymond Hayes. District 2 will see incumbent Jerol Kivett take on challenger Eric Pope.

The three seats vacating on the Sampson County Board of Education include those currently occupied by Sandra Carroll, current vice-chair, Eleanor Bradshaw and Glenn Faison. On the Clinton City Board of Education, the seats currently held by Linda Brunson, the current chair, as well as Oscar Rodriguez and Jeremy Edgerton are expiring in 2024.

Through the first week of filing, Faison and Rodriguez filed to retain their seats, while Jennifer Naylor will be challenging for the Sampson County Board of Education. There were others planning to file Monday afternoon, including Patrick Cooper for Clinton City Board of Education.

Filing ends at noon this Friday, Dec. 15.