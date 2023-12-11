The Midway High School marching band features some Christmas accesories.

In perfect location to do so, as the parade finishes up, Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church Christmas is ready for a Soup & Fellowship Community Outreach Event.

The Midway Color Guard is swirling and twirling through downtown Clinton along with the band.

The Grinch won’t have to steal Santa’s sleigh this year with his sweet new ride.

The Coharie Tribe’s float offers well wishes for the holiday season.

The Lightnin’ Rods Club feels right at home as they drive through the city to ooh’s and ah’s from the crowd.

The Halls Fire Department has some firefighters in training on the roof of the truck.

Charity Baptist has a manger full of halos in their float.

The Sampson Community College Viking, and president, Dr. Bill Starling, share a laugh on the SCC float.

The Clinton High School Marching Band is keeping perfect formation as they make they share their holiday tunes with the city.

A tiger is on the loose hunting for Christmas cheer as he accompanies the Clinton Tigers Cheer Team.

The Inspired 2 Dance crew keeps dancing all the way around the block.

The Clinton Tigers Cheer Team.

By Jack Tunnell

[email protected]