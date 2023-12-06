Dedicated firefighter Owen named grand marshal

These are the pieces of gear that Keith Owen has donned nearly all his life as a firefighter.

Pictured is longtime and dedicated member of the Roseboro Fire Department Keith Owen. His many years of service is being honored by the town, which named him the 2023 Grand Marshal.

Keith Owen sits on a fire truck which he’s done for five decades as a member of the fire department. He’ll be riding through town in style come this Friday as he’s been named the 2023 Grand Marshal for this year’s Annual Roseboro Christmas Parade.

Following the huge turnout in Roseboro for the tree lighting event, the town is eagerly awaiting its annual Christmas parade this Friday. With the day drawing closer, the town recently revealed who’s been named grand marshal, the honor going to Keith Owen.

“The annual nighttime Roseboro Christmas parade is right around the corner, and in the spirit of following tradition; the new grand marshal has been selected,” a statement from the town said. “This year’s grand marshal is a man truly known for his service to his Roseboro community.”

“This year’s grand marshal is Keith Owen, a resident of Roseboro who truly loves ‘the good ole folks’ of the small town.”

In the background info shared about him from the towns announcement, it says Owen has served 50 years on the Roseboro Fire Department. A job he started at the age of 21. While true, it noted that he is also known for his service through the funeral home business as he is a licensed embalmer. His other well know ties being linked to the Eagle Scouts back in the year 1963 when Jack Patterson was the Scout Master.

When asked how he felt about being named the grand marshal for 2023, Owen said it was quite unexpected.

“I was enthused and surprised, I did not think a nobody like me would be asked to do this,” stated Owen when discussing his initial reaction when asked to be the 2023 Roseboro Christmas Parade Grand Marshal.

Owen is touted for his compassion, when simply discussing being able to help others his excitement is often known to be visually noticeable. Even after experiencing health issues, Owen still shows up and is in uniform for fires to this day.

“The excitement I reckon, going down there and meeting with the boys,” Owen stated. “Hanging out with the firemen and stuff is what I love.”

Owen’s efforts over his decades of service have not gone unnoticed either as words about him from Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler further backed that.

“I find Keith Owen’s dedication to the fire department to be remarkable,” Butler said. “His knowledge and understanding of safety are needed as we continue efforts to grow the fire department. If Keith is in Town, and there is a fire call, he will be one of the first to arrive at the fire station. He immediately hops into the fire truck and drives to the incident. Just a couple of weeks ago we had a house fire in Roseboro, Keith was the first on the scene. The Town would just like to thank Keith for his hard work and willingness to show up and serve.”

As part of showing up in his career as a fireman, Owen served as fire chief for three years as the department underwent transition in the early 80s. When asked who his favorite Fire Chief has been, Owen will chuckle and say “Billie Herring. He was just a good man.”

To learn more about Owen’s history with the Roseboro Fire Department, visit the upcoming annual Roseboro Christmas Parade this Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Owen will also be accompanied by his wife, Brenda Owen.

As part of the pre-parade festivities, Santa will be visiting again and food trucks will be available Downtown starting at 5:30 p.m. The food trucks available will be Flash BBQ, Jay and Tina Ingram and Yummy Hibachi.

