Community joins task force to remember lives lost

Wherever Frances Sellars goes a beautiful songs follows, this was at the 2023 World Aids Day Observance where she gave the opening selection.

Many gathered at the Farmers Market this past Friday all there for the same purpose. To honor those lost to HIV/AIDS related illnesses during the 2023 World Aids Day Observance.

Rev. Thaddeus Godwin was all smiles during the 2023 World Aids Day Observance, specially after he figured out the trick to keep his candle lit.

The wind was heavy Friday, but it didn’t stop those in attendance from lighting candles in honor of those who lost their battle to HIV/AIDS.

Rev. Thaddeus Godwin was filled with the spirit during his delivery of the Words of Encouragement at 2023 World Aids Day Observance.

Thomas McLaughlin, chair of the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force, at the mic where he shared his testimony on living with HIV/AIDS.

It was cold and windy this past Friday put that didn’t stop the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force from gathering with the community for the 2023 World AIDS Day Observance.

That evening, specifically Dec. 1, is reserved every year for Worlds AIDS Day. As such the Task Force along with members of Delta Sigma Theta and members throughout the community gathered at the Clinton City Market to honor the day and those it represents.

“Our purpose here tonight is to acknowledge and to be on one accord with national initiatives regarding the observance of Worlds AIDS Day,” Juanita German, task force member, said. “We appreciate the efforts of Balm of Gilead for spreading this and so many other initiatives. Together, we can continue to educate and raise awareness of HIV/AIDS which has been around for 30-plus years. Join in our task force initiatives as we continue to fight the fight for the infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.

Following the reading of the purpose, Rev. Judy Johnson-Truitt, who was presiding over the event, stepped to podium where she shared words that resonated with those that came to support the World AIDS Day Observance.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been fighting the battle against HIV/AIDS now for 30-plus years,” she said. “I can still remember the moment when Magic Johnson came out about him being affected and I could not believe that a real major famous person would come out and talk about how he was infected.”

“From there we began to see so many others, teachers, fireman and just people all across the board, who were coming out with their stories,” she continued. “We appreciate that, because that’s one of the only ways that we can get beyond the stigma. When people actually come out and say, listen, I was not on drugs, and I still have it. I was not in the industry and still have it.”

“But, for the grace of God, it could have been any of us in a similar situation,” Johnson-Truitt added. “So we just give thanks to those that share with us their testimony and who continue, on a yearly basis to share with us their testimonies. We thank all of our participants thus far.”

After her words, Frances Sellars came forth and sung a beautiful opening selection. German then read the scripture, Rev. Johnson-Truitt blessed the event with prayer and all in attendance joined together for the second selection “Amazing Grace” which was led by Thomas McLaughlin, chair of the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force.

A special moment came soon after that was brought by Mayor Pro Tem and Apostle Marcus Becton, who read the City of Clinton’s proclamation from Mayor Lew Sterling, which recognized Friday, Dec. 1, World AIDS Day in Sampson County.

The proclamation read:

“Let communities read World AIDS Day 2023. Whereas annually on Dec. 1, we commemorate World AIDS Day and reflect upon our response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and honor the millions of people who have died of AIDS related illnesses worldwide. And we’re in World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988. To bring attention to the HIV epidemic, which endeavours to increase HIV awareness and the acknowledgement to speak out against HIV and calls for an increased response to move towards ending the HIV epidemic in the United States. Whereas today, our city joins millions across the global in response to the precious lives lost to the human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, and related illnesses and we reaffirm our support for those living with this disease. And whereas, I urge all citizens to work for the proven practice action needed to address the HIV/AIDS end. These actions including, increasing abilities, quality and civility of services for HIV treatment, testing, and prevention, so that everyone is well served. And whereas, I and the Clinton City Council, take this moment to embrace the spirit of the theme, “Let communities Lead”. Now therefore, I Luther Starling, mayor and Clinton City Council of the City of Clinton, North Carolina do proclaim, Dec. 1, 2023 as World AIDS Day. A day to reflect on those who have lost to AIDS and to honor the 37.7 million people living with HIV and AIDS globally.”

After Becton stepped away from the podium, McLaughlin came forward. He was the speaker for the event, tasked with giving the testimony where he shared his story on living with HIV/AIDS for 20 years. Afterward, the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin offered words of encouragement, his delivery more like a sermon on the importance of Worlds AIDS Day.

Rev. Johnson-Truitt then came one last time to the podium, offering up a prayer for the healing of HIV/AIDS. That was accompanied by the Lighting of Candles, which honored all those who lost their battle against the illness and a moment of silence in their memories, bringing the 2023 World AIDS Day Observance to a close.

While technology and treatments are steadily improving the fight against the illness is far from over.

According to, HIV.gov, the latest statistics on HIV around the world tally approximately 39 million people across the globe with HIV in 2022. Of these, 37.5 million were adults, and 1.5 million were children under 15 years old. In addition, 53% were women and girls.

