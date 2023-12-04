No Christmas parade is complete without a visit from Santa and he made sure to stop by for Newton Grove’s annual Christmas Parade.

The Wildcats marching band at Hobbton High School had their town bumping as they passed through Newton Grove’s annual Christmas Parade.

This was the banner that came marching through which was leading the hometowns march band of the Hobbton Wildcats.

Aubree John McLamb was happily representing her home community as Hobbton’s 2023 Junior Miss for 2023-24.

Pictured with their bright smiles is Gracie Carol Wallace and Gracie Amelia Edwards. The 2023 Miss Teen and Tiny Miss Princesses of North Carolina.

These lovely young ladies of the Pointe Academy of Dance brought their best moves for Newton Grove’s annual Christmas Parade.

The young scouts of Pack 123 dropped candy everywhere they went as they passed by.

Newton Grove Methodist Church brought the entire globe with them on their float for the parade.

Midway’s Marching Band came through in harmony during the Newton Grove annual Christmas Parade rocking the town with Christmas classics.

The Midway Color Guard didn’t miss a step as they marched through the parade.

When the Newton Grove annual Christmas Parade is on beautiful classic cars like these are sure to be present.

Sudan Shriners Animated Animals made a reappearance this year much to the crowds delight.

The Southern Xtreme Cloggers were stepping through the parade with much grance.

The Dunn Clowns were crowd pleasers again as they made their return for Newton Grove’s annual Christmas Parade.

It was a float full of laughter and smiles as members of The Farmhouse came through in their first ever parade appearance.

The Sudan Mini-Riggers zipped around the circle and put on a show for Newton Grove’s annual Christmas Parade.

The Sudan Roadsters were back blazing the streets during Newton Grove’s annual Christmas Parade.

The town board of commissioners were together again on a float for this year’s Newton Grove annual Christmas Parade.

Soon to be former mayor Gerald Darden and his wife Gail came through the parade in style as this years Grand Marshals.

