South River Electric Membership Corporation’s Dunn employees were honored for service. Pictured are: front — Wayne Adams, Heather Cannady and Lisa Bass; and back — Tyler Kearns, Bill Fultz, Marty Williams and Amy Stanley.

South River Electric Membership Corporation is recognizing 16 employees for their combined 200 years of service with the Cooperative.

With specialties ranging from member service to operations, and many positions in between, South River EMC employees have a breadth of knowledge and service.

Celebrating this year with 30 years of service are Lisa Bass and Catherine O’Dell. Those with 20 years are Tom Carter and Robby Talton. Coming in with 15 years are Derek Avery and Julie McLeod. Celebrating a decade at the Cooperative are Bill Fultz, Marty Williams, Wayne Adams and Andrew Radford. Meanwhile, Heather Cannady, Austin Hardison, Tyler Kearns, Seth Lambert, and Bobby Sherman commemorated five years.

South River EMC is a locally-owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.