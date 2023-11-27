Victims ID’d; Authorities say domestic issue turned deadly

Victims have now been identified in a murder-suicide that left four people dead in Sampson County on Sunday. Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said an apparent domestic dispute originating from another state reared its ugly head at an address outside of Autryville and turned deadly, with an alleged gunman taking three lives before turning the gun on himself, authorities said,

Around 9:22 a.m. Sunday, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the end of Tanner Lane outside of Autryville. Responding deputies discovered four deceased individuals near two tents at a homeless encampment at the end of Tanner Lane.

“Three of the deceased had multiple gunshot wounds and one appeared to have a single gunshot wound,” read a Monday morning press release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, which released initial information on Sunday and then disclosed the names of the victims Monday.

The victims, who were all listed as being of Autryville, were identified as: Daniel Jay Wiltshire, 44, Amber Rae King, 43, and Carrie Nichole Trampel, 41. The deceased suspect was identified as Dwane Paul Miller, 40, of Marysville, Wash.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Dwane Paul Miller, and Carrie Nicole Trampel had ongoing domestic violence issues stemming from another state. Material located at the scene indicates that all four of the deceased had been residing in the tents for several weeks,” the Sheriff’s Office press release stated.

According to reports, residents in the neighborhood overheard a verbal altercation prior to hearing gunshots.

“Evidence shows that Miller discharged his firearm multiple times into the three victims before turning the gun on himself,” authorities stated.

Details on the incident were initially released Sunday. Sheriff’s officials said at the time that, with the case appearing to be a murder-suicide, there was “no apparent danger to the public.”

The deadly incident is the second large-scale murder in Sampson County in a month.

Five people — four males and one female — were found shot to death at a Garland Highway residence on Oct. 26 in a separate case that remains under investigation. No arrests have been made in those killings.

