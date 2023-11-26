Four people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning at an Autryville-area residence, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s officials. Investigation into the deadly incident is continuing, with names being withheld for now, they said.

According to initial information on the case, released by Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope, at around 9:22 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s authorities were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the end of Tanner Lane outside of Autryville.

“Responding deputies discovered four deceased individuals near two tents at a homeless encampment at the end of Tanner Lane,” Pope said in an email to media outlets. “All four of the deceased had apparent gunshot wounds. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears to be a murder/suicide case. Investigators will continue to process the scene and collect evidence to ensure that there is no additional foul play involved.”

The gunshot victims included two males and two females are two males. Names were being withheld pending identification and notification of the next of kin, Pope noted.

The sheriff’s captain said, with the case appearing a murder-suicide, that “there is no apparent danger to the public.”

The deadly incident is the second large-scale murder in Sampson County in the past month.

Five people — four males and one female — were found shot to death at a Garland Highway residence on Oct. 26 in a separate case that remains under investigation. No arrests have been made in those murders.