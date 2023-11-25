Holiday happenings on horizon across Sampson

Scenes from the Roseboro Christmas parade, which will again light up the night this year.

Scenes from the Roseboro Christmas parade, which will again light up the night this year.

The Town of Roseboro tree stands tall last year. That tree lighting will help kick off the Christmas season locally, with the lighting set for Tuesday.

The Town of Autryville is bringing back its Angel Tree Lighting event this year. Now in its third year, they’ll be kicking off festivities on the second Friday in December.

Santa and all his helpers will be back in Salemburg this year for the annual Small Town Christmas event.

The Newton Grove Circle of Lights ceremony and the town’s Christmas parade are fast approaching, a couple of many holiday events that dot the calendar across Sampson County.

As the end of November draws near, so too does the upcoming Christmas schedule bring festive events across the county. While everyone is getting ready for the well-known Christmas in the City event in Clinton, there’s plenthy happening elsewhere.

The town of Newton Grove is bringing back its two big holiday events this year — the Circle of Lights and the Christmas Parade In The Grove.

The former is taking place this coming Monday, Nov. 27, literally at the circle in Newton Grove, with festivities starting at 6 p.m. The ever-popular Christmas parade is set to take place that Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m.

Over in Roseboro, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will happen this Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the downtown. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. with visits to Santa and the Crave Food Truck on hand. Later that evening, starting at 7 p.m., the student entertainment kicks off along with the tree lighting activities.

The annual Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 8, starting at 7 p.m. in Downtown Roseboro. Santa will be back that night also at 5:30 p.m. and joining him at the time will be food trucks Simply Delicious, Flash BBQ and Yummy Hibachi.

The next morning, on Dec, 9, the annual Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be making its way through downtown Clinton, starting at 10 a.m.

In Salemburg, Small Town Christmas is a go again in 2023. Fun, food, games, plenty of great vendors and pictures with Santa are just a few things planned for the community this year. The annual event will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Salemburg Town Hall, 100 Methodist Drive.

The community over in Garland is celebrating the Christmas holiday by giving back to the community. Throughout the weekend Dec. 15-17, multiple toys drives will be happening through Garland entities. That Friday, Dec. 15, will start both the Community Christmas Toy Drive and Santa’s Workshop Annual Toy Distribution.

Drop-off sites for the Community Drive are located at Southern Bank, Piggly Wiggly, PacMan Barder Shop and Union District Schools. Pick up is Dec. 20-21, with the location to be determined. For more information, call Eleisa Walker at 910-876-0700 or Sheila Smith at 910-385-5107. Santa’s Workshop will be entering its 8th year and is hosted by the Ed Gillim Foundation. That drive runs until Dec. 17. The event will be held at Southern Ambiance in Clinton starting at 7 p.m.

The last is on Saturday, Dec. 16, and is titled the Plaincrazy Garland Toy Drive, which takes place at the Rotary Park in Garland. Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m.

Autryville is also bringing back its annua Angel Tree Lighting event,which is now entering its third straight year. Santa will be present again this year and the little ones will be able to write him letters. The event takes place on the second Friday in December, Dec. 8, at the Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

Know of any events we missed? Reach out to us so we can share it on our Community Bulletin Board.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.