On behalf of Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, Sampson County Sheriff’s Captain Eric Pope presented Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jamie King with a check for $13,772.31. ‘Every couple of years the Sheriff’s Office is able to contribute funds to our local school system to provide additional support for academic endeavors, extracurricular activities, and overall improvements in the educational environment,’ said Pope. The funds were given to SCS from money seized as evidence in criminal cases and unclaimed found property. The amount given was calculated based on the number of students in SCS. The funds are directed toward bolstering various educational programs and initiatives within the school district, school officials said. ‘The relationship between the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department and our school system signifies a positive collaboration of fostering educational growth,’ said Dr. King. ‘We are grateful for their support.’