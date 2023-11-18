Sampson native opens hobby shop, haven for gamers, traders

This was during the Mortal Kombat fighting game tournament at AirFairGaming, and there were still trading card games going. Video games, board games, trading card games can all be played here.

Only open for roughly two months, AirFairGaming hasn’t gotten the sign up yet. When that time comes, this is the logo they’ll use to represent the hobby shop.

This was just one of the display cases at AirFairGaming, containing some of the many products they have to offer.

There’s always something going on at AirFairGaming, be it buying and selling to just casual games of nearly every trading game around and more.

A new business has opened its doors in Sampson County in the form of a new local hobby shop. A Sampson native, Lakewood graduate and owner Trey Faircloth calls it a haven for all things nerdy or geeky — a place named AirFairGaming.

The shop in located on 1309 Sunset Ave. in Clinton, within the Sampson Crossing Shopping Center near U.S. Cellular. There, enthusiasts, hobbyists and curious parties alike can find an array of products or activities of all kinds, from videos games to boards games, anime figures, pins, sticks, snacks and more.

Their biggest draw, however, is the vast array of trading card game (TCG) products available. Pokemon, Magic the Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh are just a few of what they offer. With such a large assortment of products and activities available it pegs the question, where and how did it all come to be? That’s a story Faircloth shared about the shop, one tied to his own backstory.

“Alright guys, this is a Brendan Trey Faircloth, everybody calls me Trey,” he said. “I’m from Sampson County grew up in Autryville and was there all my life for the most part. I got into cards early, I was a four-year old and collecting Pokemon cards, eventually I dug into Yu-Gi-Oh and then it went on from there.”

He’d face some hardships during that time that put him in a battle against depression. It’d be those card games that not only helped him through it but led to him to opening his own shop years later.

“I stopped playing a little bit when I was younger, around 11 or 12, it was around when my Papa passed away and then I went through a depression state,” he said. “A number of people around didn’t play either so I stopped playing until I got more out of that state. Part of what helped me get out of it all the way was playing Yu-Gi-Oh with all my boys back then that wanted to get into it again when we we’re in high school. I’d go to a yearly event, I think they still do it, in Goldsboro called Carolina Game Summit and that got me back in playing again for good. Afterwards everybody was wanting to play again and we used to go to Cards N Things, it just blew up from there.”

“I started attending all the tournaments in Fayetteville and now 13 years later here I am with my very own store.”

Ever since then opening his own shop has always remained a life dream of his. It’d be after he left college that he began to put that dream into motion where he’d learn the ends and outs of the business from others in the industry.

“Having my own store is something I always wanted,” he said. “Honestly though, after I got out of college, I was like, man, I really don’t know what I want to do anymore. So I decided I was just going to try to grind until I was older so I could get my own business.”

“In the meantime I learned a lot from other store owners, shout out to, Garrett and Gamers Guild, TJ from Angry Comics and Riker, all those guys,” he said. “They and many others ended up helping me to get good ideas of what I needed to do and pushed me in the right direction. So now we’re here in Clinton.”

That was another part of his dream, not only to just own his own shop, but to open one in the county he’s always called home.

”Clinton never had anything really like this ever, or Sampson County nonetheless,” Faircloth said. “I heard of some other type of store tried to open a little while back, but I didn’t even know it existed. I’m all about cards so somebody would have told me. So I’m happy that I finally get to provided something to the community that’s never been done.”

”Now, people don’t have to drive 55 minutes to go play cards or do anything, really,” he said. “They can come hang out at the store or play video games. We’ve got snacks, knickknacks and stuff like that, people can even come play board games and just have a good time. Then, of course, trade in their cards that they’ve been sitting on forever and then they can get money or store credit to buy stuff they actually want.”

A raised question that was asked about AirFairGaming from on their Facebook page was how inviting the shop is for youth. Faircloth addressed that and wanted parents and guardians alike to know that when he says the shop is for everyone it’s for everyone.

“Oh yeah, we’re kid friendly, when they come in all the kids love the pins, stickers and the candy,” he said. “They get to sit back eat potato chips and they get to hang out with their parents at the store that like this type of stuff. Even if their parents are not into it a lot of kids get into Pokemon and collecting at an early age, especially nowadays, when it’s more mainstream. So this is an awesome place for people to get their kids into something new if they’re not too much into say sports.”

“I myself played sports throughout my whole life, but honestly, I would rather have been playing cards,” he said with a laugh. “I like both and I love playing sports but why not dig your toes in something where you’re always, no matter your age, being there are older and younger people that collect cards, you’ll have something to do.”

“If you don’t have something to do you’ll end up being bored and unsatisfied with your time that you’re wasting sitting there watching TV cause TV just gets old,” Faircloth said. “It’s good for kids to get into something that they like to do early, especially when it’s a healthy thing. There’s nothing bad about kids playing with cards and hanging out, it’s also a learning experience for kids. Just like it was for myself, growing up playing Pokemon and all that I learned all these words that I would have never known by just going to regular school.”

While continuing to talk about the shop The Independent asked Faircloth where he got the namesake of the building from as it had a unique spells. He’d share that story also another of which was tied to him and respect for his industry mentor.

“Me and my friend Jordan during COVID, after I decided I’d go ahead and make my own storefront on TCG player, I didn’t know what to name it,” he said with a smile. “See Jordan gave me a loan of $1,000, he told me, go buy people’s stuff and resell it and then just pay me back my $1000. We were supposed to be business partners, and technically, we still are, he’s my graphic designer. It’s funny, my best friend just happened to be a graphic designer so shoutout to Jordan as well.”

“So since Jordan is affiliated with air like Air Jordan I was trying to come up with something fun and my last name is Faircloth, that’s when it came to me AirFairGaming,” Faircloth said. “That’s why you see the fair part it’s not spelled FARE. Now it’s something catchy, it’s easy to say and AFG is very similar to ARG which was Alter Reality Games. I always looked up to it’s owner Jim McMahan, he had his own circuit series where he would play for money tournaments. So I wanted to model myself, then be able to grow to host big tournaments like his all over the country, eventually, and that’s where I started.”

AirFairGaming has been open for a little over two months and Faircloth talked more about what it was like trying to learn how to open his own shop. Noting that while he went to college he would’ve pursued a different path knowing what he’s learned now.

“I went to Campbell University for a little while and then I just realized I don’t like science as much as I thought I did,” he said. “Especially whenever you’re competing, that’s how the program was, competitive rather than just trying to teach you because you’re at a pharmacy school. I didn’t think that was a thing, I wish somebody had told me before I went there and chose that degree path. If I’d go back in time, I probably would have went for business or something like that but even then I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed school.”

”I learned that firsthand business stuff, it’s all about connection, so knowing who you know, that’s more influential than anything school can really teach you,” he continued. “You have to learn about the tax and similar things, you have to learn it, it’s not something you can be taught in school. Again, you have to learn that eventually but that’s not that important. Knowing people and being good with people is what matters.”

“Outside of that, we just want to provide a healthy experience for anybody that walks in, I want them to be satisfied,” he added. “If you’re not satisfied, please let us know that to so we can actually do something about it. I don’t want anybody that leaves here not to get a five star experience.”

In his final remarks, he left a message to his community, his words going out to all those that’ll be curious as to what AirFairGaming will be like after reading his story.

“You can always come in and if you’re not able to come in we have a YouTube if you want to experience some of our pack openings and stuff like that,” he said. “We’ve also got on there gameplay, deck profiles and we have our own team. We do sell T-shirts and our little slogan is “Take Flight”, it’s just something catchy and it looks nice. We have really comfortable shirts and were just a good community to be apart of. We’re still new and have only been open since Sept. 15 and ever since we’ve had steady people coming in to hang out but it’s only going to grow from here.”

“So if you’re interested in learning anything we are open to teach anybody how to play any card game,” he added. “Be it Pokemon, Magic the Gathering, One Piece, Dragon Ball Super, Digimon, there’s so many different games you can learn to play. If you want to dip your toes in any of that we are willing to help. Even Flesh and Blood, doesn’t matter what game it is. Even if it’s video games, we’re gonna have the new Call of Duty. If you want to come in well probably going to have that game on the PlayStation 5 as well. There’s a lot we have in store so stay tuned.”

To catch the latest happening at the shop, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tfaircloth23. A link to their YouTube channel can also be found there.