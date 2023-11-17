The Garland EMS facility was formerly operated by Garland Rescue, which was a completely volunteer agency. The building dates back to 1979. That buiding has now been renovated.

Sampson County officials have announced a significant milestone in the enhancement of Emergency Medical Services in the southern end of the county with the renovation of the Garland EMS facility.

Thanks to a State Capital Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) Grant, Sampson County Public Works has renovated the Garland EMS facility to better serve the needs of the community’s Emergency Medical Services. County officials said the project demonstrates the county’s commitment to enhancing Emergency Medical Services and ensuring the safety and well-being of residents.

The Garland EMS facility was formerly operated by Garland Rescue, which was a completely volunteer agency. The building dates back to 1979.

“As volunteerism dropped in recent years, Garland Rescue donated the building to the county,” a statement from the county read. “Sampson County was able to secure grant funding to upgrade the facility’s infrastructure, ensuring it is suitable and efficient for the county’s EMS operations. This facility will play a crucial role in advancing the quality of healthcare services in the southern part of the county.”

Training and office spaces have been renovated for training and daily operations. This will foster continuous professional development among EMS personnel and enhance coordination with other first responders, according to county officials.

The revamped facility also has divided new sections for a staff rest area to better adapt to EMS staff’s working schedule. The recently installed sprinkler system will contribute to creating a safer working environment, reducing the potential risks associated with fire hazards.