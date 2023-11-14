Dorsey returns to roots, looks for community support

While he was just posing in front of this sign at the time, this is the location Akil Dorsey hopes to one day become the place of his rapidly growing home daycare Lil Arrows ChildCare Academy.

This is the building Akil Dorsey is trying to purchase for his daycare Lil Arrows ChildCare Academy. An endeavor that’s going to cost him roughly $274,000 which is why he’s asking the community for help.

Lil Arrows ChildCare Academy owner Akil Dorsey stands out front of the place he hopes to move his growing daycare. With a massive financial barrier to pass, he’s ask for community aid through his fundraisers. One’s that’ve passed over $5000 in just over two weeks.

This was but a small portion of the inside of Akil Dorsey’s home, out of which he runs his daycare Lil Arrows ChildCare Academy.

Local business owner Akil Dorsey is asking the community for aid as he steps into the next chapter in his life — childcare.

Dorsey is the founder of the local clothing brand SvN Arrow. While it was growing, Dorsey decided it was time to pursue the next phase in his career and returned to his roots of being a childcare provider. It is a life he’s been a part of dating back to his teen years.

“When I was younger, about 16, I was getting in trouble in school and my mother, she told me you’re either going to go work or you’re going to go to school,” Dorsey said. “So my aunt had a daycare; she had several daycares in Goldsboro and Dudley, so I started working for her when I was 16. Everybody would say I was a natural and the kids love me. So I’ve done it on and off since I was 16. I’m the oldest of my siblings and, between them and the work I’ve done, I just have a love for the kids. It’s just always been in my heart.”

His daycare is called Lil Arrows ChildCare Academy, which is reminiscent of his clothing brand’s name. As it currently stands Dorsey runs his daycare out of his home but has reached capacity.

“When I got out of prison, I was doing any type of job because I knew I needed to work a job to be productive and stay out of trouble,” he said. “I was a manager at McDonald’s for a while, I enjoyed that, but it wasn’t enough. I still was printing my clothes, but I just wasn’t happy with my work life. So I went back to my aunt’s and started working with kids again. Then one day, I just was asking my aunt questions like how did you start in the childcare industry, how did you get to where you are now and she told me, I started in my house. After that I just was like, you know what, I’m gonna do it. She’s like my mentor and that’s how I did it. I put my two-week notice in afterwards and I just went for it. Now I’m here with a waiting list.”

That decision turned out to be a boon and before long the business was growing at breakneck speed, though he did note his uncertainty about starting out.

“Originally, I was really nervous about how I was gonna get the kids, being that I’m a male, I’ve been to prison and those related issues,” he said. “I knew I was good with kids, and the people whose kids I’ve kept, knew I was good with kids. Unfortunately, the people that didn’t know, didn’t know. Once I got them and started seeing that this thing was going to work I thought that this space wasn’t enough.”

Dorsey would share another conversation with his mother during that time and that’s when the idea of relocating to a bigger space occurred. Just as that was happening, Dorsey said a call from someone who had faith in him came through with ideal place in mind.

“Me and my mom were talking and she said that I was going to need a building and the realtor who sold me my house happened to pass by a building and called me,” he said. “So it wasn’t even me who found the building, it was somebody who believed in me that saw the building and said that it was mines. After that she setup an appointment for me to look at it and I felt like it was mines to.”

After that tour Dorsey knew that it was where he wanted to relocate so he began talks with the lender and his realtor. When talks were done, he became partially discouraged as it turned out the asking price was $274.000. He began brainstorming ideas to raise the money.

“Following that meeting we had to figure out how I could raise the money to get it,” he said. “There were several options and I didn’t want to go into a second mortgage since I haven’t been in my house long and I didn’t want to drown in debt. That’s when we thought about a fundraiser and in the first 16 days we were over $5,100. The donations are coming in and so people are blessing me and believing in me.”

As for Dorsey’s childcare credentials, he’s not only licensed but his home also provides the full level of care that any daycare does.

“We’re a licensed three-star Home Center currently so I’m licensed for eight per shift and I have three shifts right now,” he said. “As of now, I’m just sticking with my first shift and I’m pretty much full on it, that’s why I have a waiting list. That’s another reason why I want my building because it’s hard to find good childcare with people that are genuine, that you can trust and that’s really in it for the love and not money.”

“I hate turning people down and telling them I’m sorry, I’m full, eight is not enough,” Dorsey said. “Me telling you I’m full with just eight, I want to be able to offer everybody help and assistance, and to work with the people to help these kids. Because I’m licensed, I’m on a food program, depending on the shift that they are on, I offer three meals, they get breakfast, lunch, a p.m. snack. I offer what any daycare would, we have a playground outside, we do arts and crafts, we have a variety of toys.”

Mainly, what they get, Dorsey said, is a good nurturer and a loving caring provider — a big brother or uncle.

“Another important aspect is that they have that positive male role model in their life,” he added. “These kids love me, and I love them, and a lot of them do have their dads present. I actually have a lot of good dads who come in here and pick their kids up and drop them off every day. That said, you don’t see a lot of males in childcare so you don’t see a lot of positive male figures. At least not in my community, the urban community, so a positive male figure in a child’s life is golden. They need it because they don’t just need women and mothers, they need male figures also.”

While he was on the topic of Lil Arrows he’d share the story into where the idea for the namesake came about. One that was tied to his own life when he made the SvN Arrow logo for his clothes brand. A logo with a looping arrow pointing to the right to represent his life’s journey.

“The name, for those that know of my clothing brand, is called SvN Arrow, because I did seven years in prison and the arrow represents, resilience, a turning point, a change,” he said. “I thought while I’m inspiring adults to be better, it really starts with the kids. That’s when it came to me and I said, well their little arrows so you know what that’s the name.”

“I’ve kept the same arrow but I call it little arrows, and for me what it means is little people destined for greatness,” he added. “I want to be a light and an example to show them the best way to achieve that greatness. Also to show them that someone that looks like me can do great things too. Even if you have all the tattoos, the balled head, been in the streets, there’s a new direction out there and I’m proof of that.”

As of the writing of this story Dorsey didn’t have an exact date of planned relocation time for the new Lil Arrows building. He wasn’t even sure the current one he’s after will be the place. While true, he did say that he was continuing to pray about it and that whatever happens he’s put in God’s hands.

“Right now, we’re just kind of gone on faith,” Dorsey said. “I didn’t expect to have $5,000 in two weeks, but I’m shooting for, as we pray about it, come the new year. At least we’re praying to have a large sum of money to go to the table and work out some type of deal to get me in that building. They’re not trying to lease it because they want to sell it.”

“So, if God chooses this not to be the building, then we’re going to keep looking for another building, but right now, we want this building,” he added with a laugh.

Dorsey said he understands those skeptical about his background. Being completely transparent about his former life he shared a story on his past and left a message of positivity for those that read it.

“I want to say that I know that some people will be skeptical, thinking wow, he’s a male, he’s been to prison or how did he get licensed,” Dorsey said. “Being upfront and honest about that, I didn’t go to prison for a violent crime, I went for firearms. I was young, I was running the streets and I was hanging with the wrong crowd but, as I said, I started working in childcare when I was 16. I don’t want people, looking at my tattoos to think stuff like, I don’t know about this.”

“We all go through what we go through and I’m using this to better the kids to show them a better way,” he said. “I’ll be working with older kids also, I want them to know, what not to do, because this is the route you can end up in. I want to show them a better way using my own example. I just think that it’s possible with the help of the community, so I’m asking that, even if it’s just $1, that they donate whatever they can to a good cause for the kids.”

As for how to donate to help Dorsey reach his goal he said to send it via his cashapp $4LilArrows, “Include your name in the box so when the time comes I can thank you,” he said.

He also mentioned that he’s running a GoFundMe page for the building for those that wish to donate there. That can be reached at gofund.me/e793e64c, more information into what he’s trying to achieve can be found there as well.

Dorsey said all proceeds from his clothing brand will go towards Lil Arrows. The background on his life can be found there too, for more visit SvNArrow.com or you can search his Facebook page, Lil Arrows ChildCare Academy, for updates.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.