Sophia Bryan is prepping the Raiders to put on a show this coming weekend as the marching band is nearly ready to host their 3rd annual band competition ‘Raider Round Up’ this weekend.

The Midway Raiders are nearly set to welcome bands from across the state to join them for competition in their upcoming 3rd Annual Midway High School’s “Raider Round Up” band competition.

The event is set to take place this coming Saturday, Nov. 4, at the home of the Raiders which is located on 15274 Spivey’s Corner Hwy, Newton Grove. The bands will start performances that day early in the afternoon at 12:15 p.m. and won’t stop until that evening at 8 p.m.

Admission for the event will be $10 per person and free for children five and under.

This years “Raider Round Up” features a staggering 21 bands and each performance is scheduled to last 15 minutes. Competing bands include these, which will perform in this order:

West Bladen, North Duplin Jr/Sr, Northern, Harnett Central, Lejeune, East Duplin, Wakefield, Triton, Richmond Senior, Charles B. Ayacock, South Johnston, Gray’s Creek, South Columbus, Whiteville, South Garner, Cape Fear and Overhills.

As for the local schools that’ll be a part of that line up the Wildcats of Hobbton, the Dark Horses of Clinton and of course the Raiders, as host, will participate. There’s also a special guest as the “Spirit of the Carolinas” Marching Band from the University on North Carolina at Pembroke will back in town to perform just like did at the CHS Band Day.

“We’re extremely excited to host this event for our students, attending bands, and the Midway community,” Midway Band Director Joshua Tew said. “Jesse Shelton, who also teaches band at Midway High School, and myself are thankful to our band booster organization, school and county administration, and everyone that is part of making the day a huge success! We would love to see our community come out and experience a great day of bands at Midway High School, starting at noon!”

