It was big afternoon Wednesday for Star Communications as they broke ground at the spot that will one day be their new corporate headquarters. The new building will house a modern display of technology, multipurpose rooms for education, and training facilities, providing a versatile space for learning, events and activities. That new headquarters will be located at 1322 Sunset Ave. in Clinton. The groundbreaking, Star board members said, will create a place “that will enrich our community for generations to come.” Star has been without a centralized headquarters since its main building on U.S. 421 was heavily damaged in Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and then Hurricane Florence in 2018.