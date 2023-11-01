The City of Clinton had a discharge of untreated wastewater Oct, 30 to Oct. 31, of an estimated 7,200 gallons from a failed sewer line into the Dollar Branch behind 711 Southwest Blvd.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on the same day.

General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with that regulation, the City of Clinton issued the press release.

For more information, contact Chris Medlin, director, Clinton Public Works and Utilities, at 910-299-4905, ext. 3052 or via email at [email protected].