Salemburg staple still standing strong

Still pumping gas for customers, the Salemburg staple Warren’s Service Center celebrated 70 years of service to the community Saturday. It garnered an enormous crowd, as there was a mutual ‘thank you’ from the people of Salemburg to owner Joe Warren and vice-versa.

The crowd’s thanks were not only for his servicing cars but also for his dedication to the community, and Warren couldn’t seem to say thank you enough.

Started by his father, Joseph Aaron Warren Sr., in November of 1953, Warren’s Service Center has been operated by Joseph Aaron Warren Jr. since his father’s passing in 1988. Their community and service-minded approach has never wavered through the years, though.

This becomes evident as Warren and his wife, Linda, and their team continue to learn the names of those in the community while keeping their cars gassed up and on the road, whatever that may require. “We pump the gas, clean the windshield … whatever they need,” Joe Warren continued, “It’s just unbelievable how much time has gone by.”

“You wouldn’t believe my customer base. I mean, we’re doing so much business it’s unreal, and I just want to thank them all,” Warren said. “That’s why I’m giving away $3,500 today — $50 to 70 people because without my customers, this wouldn’t be possible.”

He’s proud that in a time during which many mom-and-pop establishments have been forced out of business, he and his customers have been able to keep things rolling. Linda Warren pointed out, “Making our customers feel cared for allows us to bring positivity to the community and allows us to build genuine relationships with those we serve — it brings us together.”

In addition to the giveaways, Warren had T-shirts and hats for the crowd as they went through the line to enter and claim their raffle ticket as they joined the celebration. There were also hamburgers, hot dogs, an old-timey ice cream maker, vintage vehicles, and more.

Warren smiled with pride when talking about his team at Warren’s Service Center, saying, “I’m pretty confident that I have the best employees in the world.” It was clear that the feeling was reciprocated as an employee, Rudolph Mathis, said, “I love working with Mr. Joe. You couldn’t ask for better — their whole family is just full of really good people.”

It became clear that Warren, who has also served as the town’s mayor for eight years, is appreciated for more than just his service center, as his time as mayor has seen tremendous growth in Salemburg. “We are growing,” he said, “In 50 years, they had built 14 houses in Salemburg, and now, in two years, we’ve built right at 70.”

“We just got some more money to increase our infrastructure for sewer water. We have a chance to build 29 more houses, and we’re trying to do that so we can get a grocery store,” Warren said with excitement. “We don’t mind going to Roseboro to get groceries, but we’d rather have our own here.”

Dating back to the early days of the Warren’s Service Center, they have been working with Sampson-Bladen Oil Company. One of multiple employees in attendance from Sampson-Bladen Oil, Luke Carter, chimed in. “He’s been a staple in the community, for sure. You can’t walk five seconds in any direction and not have someone know who he is,” Carter attested.

R. Howell Clark Jr., VP of Wholesale Operations at Sampson-Bladen, also a multi-generational family business, said, “Joe has meant so much to this community. And he’s been a great customer. I grew up knowing Joe and his family, and they’ve always been wonderful.”

Clark continued, “When you look around here right now and consider how big Salemburg is, then look at how many people there are here, it tells you everything you need to know about Joe and his dedication to this community.”