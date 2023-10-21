The Farm House Cafe and Bakery this week got a visit from some furry friends who were in-training members of Guiding Eyes for the Blind (GEB). These three lovable dogs, pictured from left, Vale, Tremaine and Indra made a stop in Newton Grove as part of their current training to become potential guide dogs. The purpose of their trip was to give them live field experience and interaction around actual people and places which aims to get them closer to one day assisting the blind. Pictured with them, from left, are their GEB Puppy Raisers Kim Oliver, Ed Henry and Laura Daniels. For more information on GEB, visit www.guidingeyes.org/puppy-raising/