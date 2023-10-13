Students come up big in several categories

Clinton High School DECA members, along with advisor Venetia Mann, attended the DECA Regional Competition at Mount Olive University earlier this week. Students had to take a 100 question test and perform one role play with a judge.

DECA, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a program for high school students that provides hands-on learning and experience in business, marketing and entrepreneurship.

Awards were given for Top Test, Top Role Plays, Top 10 Overall (Test + Role Play) and then the Top 3 Trophy Winners in that event.

Winners for Regional Competition

Apparel and Accessories

Top 3 on test — James Darden

Top 10 overall — Bailey Waters, Bianca Serrano, Evan Gillespie, James Darden, Sydney Matthis

Third place trophy winner — Bianca Serrano

Second place trophy winner — James Darden

Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Top 3 on test — Cullen Warren

Top 10 overall — Cullen Warren, Carlos Cabezudo-Romero

Second place trophy winner in PHT — Cullen Warren

Quick Serve Restaurant Management

Top role play — April Sinclair, Astri Meza-ORellana

Top 10 overall — Alexus West, Kamyrn McCalop, Jackson Gunnells, Astri Meza-Orellana, April Sinclair

Sports and Event Marketing

Top Test — Camden Parker

Top 10 overall — Camden Parker, Arizona Tyndall, Landen Hill

Second place overall trophy winner — Camden Parker