Kiwanis donates to Backpack Buddies

October 12, 2023

Kiwanians Ken Sutton, Matt Seals, and Daniel Ruggles present a check to Dr Mac Herring and Jeff Swartz with Backpack Buddies. Backpack Buddies provides food-insecure children with weekend and holiday break meals during the school year.