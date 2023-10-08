Guests are greeted.

<p>Friends of Sampson Community College arrive at the Donor Appreciation Reception at the home of Foundation board member Clinton Mayor Lew Starling.</p>

<p>Supporters Deborah and Gary Wayne Hall greet Todd and Robbie Williams.</p>

<p>Foundation board members Brooks Barwick, Steve Stefanovich and Lew Starling.</p>

<p>SCC Foundation Executive Director Lisa Turlington welcomes Mac and Dale Purcell.</p>

<p>SCC Foundation President Bill Fulton and his wife Melissa, Mac and Dale Purcell, and Annettte and Tommy Newton.</p>

<p>Donor Margaret Turlington shares laughs with Alta and Bill Starling.</p>

<p>Guests enjoyed music performed by Jason Sikes and Chad Johnson.</p>

<p>Student Ambassador Armondo Avenlino-Ortiz addresses guests.</p>

<p>Guests enjoyed a light fellowship meal.</p>

<p>College supporters Diane Viser and Tricia Sessoms chat with host, Mayor Lew Starling.</p>

<p>Student Ambassadors Cherilyn Williams, Jesus Montes, Stefany Serrano and Armando Avenlino-Ortiz visit with SCC President Dr. Bill Starling.</p>

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Sampson Community College Foundation held its annual Donor Appreciation reception at the home of Mayor Lew Starling, celebrating the generous support shown toward the SCC Foundation and student scholarships throughout the past year.

During 2022-2023, donors helped the foundation generate revenues of over $2.18 million. These gifts allowed the foundation to award $190,000 through 100 different scholarships to more than 125 deserving students at SCC. The college also benefitted from $1.33 million in support for capital and programming projects.