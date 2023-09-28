The leader of the Knights of Columbus from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church hands out their $500 award to the DAR. Pictured, from left, are: Frank Jones, Libby Zaccardi, member of Veteran’s Committee, Joan Carr (chairperson of Veteran’s Committee), Penny Lockerman, Regent, Kent Best and Father Al Riquelme.

Seeing that Constitution Week recently passed, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution were out in full force doing their part. This went for the Richard-Clinton Chapter in Sampson County and they received something special to honor their ongoing efforts.

That something special was a check donated to them in the amount of $500 from the Knights of Columbus out of Newton Grove. Three members from DAR, Joan Carr (chairperson of Veteran’s Committee), Penny Lockerman, Regent, and Libby Zaccardi, member of Veteran’s Committee were present to accept the award. The presentation was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church during the Knights of Columbus meeting.

The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal service order founded by Michael J. McGivney on March 29, 1882. Membership is limited to practicing Catholic men. It is led by Patrick E. Kelly, the order’s 14th Supreme Knight. The organization is named after the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, their website www.kofc.org stated.

While DAR did receive at check they didn’t attend the meeting empty handed as they also brought in a gift of their own. As part of them coming they invited Frank Jones, who was with the Department of Veteran Affairs in the Fayetteville Coastal VA health system.

“I would like to recognize our wonderful ladies with The Daughters of the American Revolution,” Jones said. “The only reason I’m here is because they invited me here and because of all of their hard work that they put forth in the community to give back to our veterans.”

That being the premise, Carr stepped to the podium to share how these two organizations came together and the reason for their gathering.

“We are with the Richard-Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” she said. “This is a 501 lineage organization made up of a proven descendants, of patriots in the American Revolutionary War. Our DAR objectives are patriotism, education and historic preservation. We’re trying to help our homeless vets in the southeastern part of North Carolina. They go to the VA hospital in Fayetteville for their care and so we’re raising money to help them out.”

“The DAR and our chapter does not keep any of money at all,” Carr added. “It’ll fully go to the VA for use for the homeless veterans. We do appreciate any donations for our brave American veterans who placed their lives on the line for us, now we need help them. We thank you for your help and we appreciate it very much.”

Seeking to fulfill that mission the members of DAR presented to Jones and the VA in Fayetteville a donated check in the amount of $206.

”What a great partnership and really what a great opportunity for two amazing organizations, that are both focused on the same goals, to actually be together,” Jones said. “Daughters of American Revolution, are absolutely amazing. They have helped us so much in the past, just in the seven years, eight years that I’ve been with the VA.”

“DAR again is always putting our country first,” he said. “There’s no better time to come together and recognize their hard work that they’ve been doing going on for 140 years now. If you think about it, this country that we’re all blessed to be in, we were just blessed by a higher power to be born here and to be a citizen of this amazing experiment that we call America.”

In his speech Jones talked about how those funds will help the VA further continue it’s mission of providing aid for veterans. Some of those he mentioned included helping to furnish new apartments granted to homeless veterans. Helping them provide bus passes so veterans can get to their appointments, ensuring that they access to free dental. Figuring out how to increase and maintain membership and helping to elevate psychological problem in young vets through host video game competitions.

All that was just a small fraction of what Jones said they provide and are working towards providing in the upcoming future.

“It’s only because of organizations like Knights of Columbus, Daughters of American Revolution and other organizations that we have out here,” Jones said. Not to forget, our veterans and our active duty, that we’re going to be able to keep this amazing country that we call America the way that we all want to keep it. A beacon for all of the world to see what freedom looks like. That’s important, we have to cherish it, we have to guard it, and we have to make sure that it’s there for the future.“

