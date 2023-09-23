Family gathers for 70th reunion

There were plenty of smiling faces this year for members of the McLamb Family. They celebrated a huge milestone in 2023 as this year marked the 70th Annual McLamb Family Reunion.

This stop on the tour took the McLamb family members to the old home of one of their ancestors, Sudie McLamb Surles.

Seen here are some of the still living member of the McLamb family that attended the first reunion in 1953. Pictured, from left, are: Vada Jean McLamb, Ruby McLamb Singletary, Joyce McLamb Robinson and Jimmy McLamb.

This was taken during the bus tour. These were just a few McLambs that gathered together as they celebrate a new milestone in their history: the 70th McLamb Family Reunion.

McLamb — it’s a family name tied to much history and a long ongoing legacy in Sampson County. This year marked a new milestone for them as they celebrated with their 70th annual family reunion.

“Dear family, as we celebrate 70 years, the McLamb Family proudly continues the “family gatherings” founded by grandsons of former slaves Dublin and Eliza Jane Hobbs McLamb of Sampson County,” Linda McLamb Owens said. “The first family reunion was held in 1953 at the home of Edgar McLamb. Edgar, Henry and Isaac McLamb legacy of ‘Strengthening Family Ties through Kinship, Friendship and Fellowship’ continue as we “remember the past while embracing the future.”

“Together we are Family, Family is NOT an Important Thing, Family is Everything to Us!”

Seeing as the family was celebrating it’s 70th they held a special event, one that took them on a tour around Sampson County. A tour that connected them with the past as they ventured to see historical places that were significant in the McLamb legacy.

The tour, aptly named, ‘Finding Our Roots Bus Tour’ traveled to five destination which departed from the Comfort Inn in Clinton.

The tour route’s first stop was Point Level Disciple Church, on 286 Vann Road, Clinton, and then traveled down Rabbit Street to Harnett Church Road passing Isham McLamb family cemetery. The second stop was Union Hill Community Church, 8448 Straw Pond School Rd. The third stop was to Sudie McLamb Surles old home place across from Cedar Point Church at 1258 Cedar Point Rd, Newton Grove.

No stops were made at Edgar McLamb because there was no place to pull off the road. The fourth stop on the tour was Piney Green Disciple Church, 2937 W. Darden Road, Newton Grove . The final and fifth stop was at Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church on 7282 Keener Road.

This long rich history that is the McLamb Family Reunion dates back to the 1900s and up to 1953 when the first official reunion was held.

During that time informal “family gatherings” were held in the early years when families met with a box or baskets of food to share with other relatives. Frank McLamb, a descendant, stated in 2003 that his mother Conetta McLamb often talked about early reunions as far back as 1927. Roger McLamb, another descendant talked about how families visited each other on occasions to gather for meals. Both stated they were not called reunions but were similar in nature.

Also during that time period, their ancestors fought in two World Wars. After World War II ended in 1945, the Baby Boomer generation was born in 1946. Their military relatives entered the Korean War in July 1950. Although those relatives were at war, they got the opportunity to visit other countries such as Europe, Japan and South Korea.

Some of those included William “Bud” McLamb and Charlie McLamb who were veterans of World War I. Roscoe McLamb served overseas in campaigns in Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland during World War II. With a 50-year period of unrest due to wars, a renewed interest in family gatherings became important to the McLamb Family.

In 1953 most McLamb families lived in rural Sampson County a.k.a. the “country.” Three first cousins with large families each realized that family relationships were important. God-fearing men with leadership roles in their churches and homes, it’s thought that those roles gave insight into them organizing what’s become the annual event, the McLamb Family Reunion.

The first family reunion was held in Edgar McLamb’s yard at his home in the Keener community. Family members packed a basket of food to be shared with everyone. The women were in charge of spreading the food out on tables. After “grace” everyone lined up to partake of the food. Family reunions were held on the first Sunday in September.

That said, just who were the founders? As stated, the founders of the McLamb Family Reunion were the grandsons of Dublin McLamb (1835) and Eliza Jane Hobbs (1837). Once legally allowed the two of them were married Aug. 10, 1866. While true, they had already lived together as husband and wife for 15 years and with that marriage it was discovered that Eliza’s surname was Hobbs.

They had a large family with at least 11 children and their grandsons, who’d also have large families, went on to found the Family Reunion.

Edgar McLamb had nine children, seven with first wife Leo Goodman and two children with second wife Minnie Ashford. Edgar was a deacon at Piney Green Disciples of Christ Church for many years. James “Henry” McLamb married Evada Gertrude McPhail and they had 13 children, but only 12 lived to adulthood. Henry was the chairman deacon at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church for 46 years. Isaac McLamb married Annie Surles and they had 10 children. Isaac helped established Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church and was the chairman deacon for many years. Isaac’s son Deams McLamb worked with them and was a deacon at Piney Green Disciples of Christ Church for many years.

Even though it’s been 70 years descendants of the founders who attended the first ever family reunion are still alive today. Those member include;

Vada Jean McLamb Williams — who was born after World War II on July 21, 1946, which makes her the oldest of the Baby Boomers. She was seven-years old when she attended the first family reunion in 1953. She is the daughter of Henry McLamb. Vada was born on Isaiah Herring’s Farm on Rabbit Road in the Herring Township of Sampson County.

Ruby Pauline McLamb Singletary — is the daughter of Henry Napoleon McLamb and Corine Williams McLamb. At age six she attended the first McLamb Family Reunion and is the granddaughter of Henry McLamb.

Jimmy Lawrence McLamb — is the second oldest child of the Ralph Cornelius McLamb and Faye Harding McLamb. He was five and a half when he attended and is the grandson of Henry McLamb.

Joyce McLamb Robinson — is the daughter of Alfonza and Rena Hobbs McLamb. Joyce was only nine months old, and her brothers were, Jimmy (5) and Alfonza Jr. (2), when they attended the first family reunion at their grandfather Edgar McLamb’s home.

Minnie Odell McLamb — was nine-years old when she attended and is thought to may be the oldest living family member at the very first family reunion. She is the daughter of Henry McLamb.

Napoleon McLamb, Jr. — born in 1948 in Sampson County is the son of Henry Napoleon McLamb and Corine Williams McLamb and is the grandson of Henry McLamb.

Doris Gertrude McLamb Manequett — was almost four-years old when she attended and is the granddaughter of Henry McLamb.

Janice McLamb Smith — was only three-years old when she attended and is the daughter of Deams McLamb and Letha Hobbs.

Carolyn Faye McLamb Cahill — was about five months old when she was taken to the first McLamb Family Reunion. She’s the granddaughter of Henry McLamb.

“The families involved did not get together to plan the menu,” Vada Jean said. “We did not have telephones, all of the women were good cooks and back then women actually cooked the meal. We do not know if they had a purpose or an objective. What we do know is that family reunions are an opportunity for the younger generation to meet grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and long-lost relatives. Just look at us, we are still gathering 70 years later and each year we meet and/or get acquainted with other relatives.”

“We do not know the exact date of the first family reunion,” she added. “What we do know is it was before school started.”

The African American family reunion was born after the Emancipation. Once slavery ended, people sought out their displaced family members, putting out announcements for family members to gather and reconnect. These “reunions” were very emotion-filled events and critical to the rebuilding of the Black family.

“The impact of this history on our families is still felt today as identifying the parents of Dublin continues to be a challenge,” Linda Owens McLamb said. “There are very few records that identified our ancestors by name in the South until the 1870 Census. Although freedom came, our elders did not share much of the painful experiences of the past that could have served as our only historical records.”

“Our family reunion rituals tie directly back to our ancestral traditions,” she said. “Our family reunion t-shirt was a way to express a shared family identity that we had when we all lived in the same area. The family tree connects the present to the past and records the family history. And the family scholarship can be seen as a form of inheritance paid in advance. Family reunions allow us a space to strengthen identity, pass on family history, share traditions, recipes, salute personal and family accomplishments and share family resources.“

