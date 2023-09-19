Roseboro celebrates scenic stretch, first of its kind in Sampson

This beautiful home was built in 1912 and is known as the Troy Herring House. It was the childhood home of World War II Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, R. Geddie Herring. This is also one of the 14 historical sites of the Roseboro Heritage Trail.

This historical site includes the birthplace of Marion Butler, who was a U.S. Senator. Built in 1860, it was moved from Salemburg in 1991.

The Beatitude House, a historical site from the trail tour. It was once home to the first hospital in Sampson County.

More of the engraved names along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail’s engraved brick path, a list that will continue to grow in the future.

Along the Roseboro Heritage Trail is the Mountains-to-Sea Trail’s engraved brick path. This is a closeup look at just some of the many names on bricks that make up the path.

The brick cone silo is one of the 14 featured historical sites on the Roseboro Heritage Trail, which dates back to the early 1900s.

This is the veterans monument located in the center of Roseboro. It’s also the starting point of the trail, which features the Mountains-to-Sea Trail’s engraved brick path.

This was a photo collage that was at the event. On it is the journey leading up to the trail’s completion along with some of the historical places from the tour.

This was moment when the ribbon was finally cut marking the opening of the Roseboro Heritage Trail.

Pictured is Mountains-to-Sea Trail’s Ben Jones during his speech at the Roseboro Heritage Trail ribbon cutting Sunday. Jones was one of the many key figures that helped in bringing the trail to light.

ROSEBORO — It was a big day for the town this past Sunday as the town hall was packed full with people from all over who came to celebrate the Roseboro Heritage Trail ribbon cutting.

Despite the rainy weather, the momentous occasion still drew so much of a crowd that the event became standing-room only.

“There’s one thing I almost know for certain, if you want it to rain have an event in Roseboro,” Mayor Alice Butler said during the welcome. “Greg (husband) said earlier another way to make money in Roseboro is be a rainmaker and that’s pretty much the truth.”

Diplomats both current and previous, descendants of historical figures from Roseboro, member of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and community members from around the county, were among the many that attended the ribbon cutting. None were deterred by the inclement weather.

“It’s wonderful, just wonderful to see all of you here, as we celebrate the year of the trail and especially our new trail in Roseboro,” Butler said.

The walking tour itself begins at the veterans monument located in the center of town, diagonally across Roseboro Street (NC Hwy 242) from the Railroad Depot. The tour spans 1.2 miles and takes trail-goers throughout the town where they’ll get to see and learn about 14 different historical sites in Roseboro dating back as early as the 1800s.

Concluding Butler’s welcome, the event proceeded with a powerful prayer from Pastor Marilyn Hargrove and then a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem by saxophonist James Howard.

Since the celebration was about the Heritage Trail, which is now a part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, there were plenty of MST members in attendance. One of those was Coastal Crescent Project Manager Ben Jones, who was one of the many key figures that brought the trail to fruition.

During the event, he shared is thoughts on the crowning moment.

“Thank you for being here to celebrate this wonderful new part in the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and this great town of Roseboro,” he said. “I didn’t always know about Roseboro, but the more I’ve learned about it, and the people who live here, the more it feels like a second home. “Today’s truly a beautiful day, it would take more than just rain to make this anything less.”

Jones also shared a story during his speech, one that told the history of how the Mountains-to-Sea Trail came to be.

“For those of you who don’t know, the Mountains-to-Sea Trails was first envisioned in 1977 by Howard Lee, if you don’t know who that is, I think you should look him up,” he said. “It was envisioned for the very purpose of creating places like the Roseboro Heritage Trail and moments like this.”

”When he gave his now famous speech that year in 1977, it was at the 4th National Trails Symposium, which was hosted here in North Carolina,” Jones continued. “He said, ‘I think it would be a trail that could help, like the first primitive trails, bring us together, help us know a little more about ourselves and how the other person lives.’ A vision spanning the state, the communities, the towns, the different natural ecosystems, everything North Carolina has to offer and it feels like we are working toward living up to that vision here.”

”We may just be getting started but we’ve started really strong.”

While still giving his speech Jones made an announcement. One that detailed news about a new trail that they are currently working towards.

“We have a day hike through town that includes this place, this new Heritage Trail and our new brick walkway,” he said. “It’s one of only 40 hikes from across the state that we’ve published in a book, ‘Great Day Hikes on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.’ I say that just to say that it’s exposure and people are knowing about Roseboro who wouldn’t know about it before. That hike, it comes right through the heart of town and I’m so excited to continue improving it and creating more off road trail like this in the future.”

“So that said, finally, after seven years of hard work by our organization, local leaders, including Roland Hall, Alice and Greg Butler, Bill Scott and so many others,” Jones said. “We are finally on track to have a trail at the Pondberry Bay Preserve, or what you may know as the White Woods not far from here across the little Coharie Creek.”

He noted the trail will be a 5-mile long nature trail and hike that’s meant to showcase an example of what was here before Roseboro. It will be open to the public to walk and be one with nature, a first of its kind for Sampson County.

“It’s now owned by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture,” Jones said. “We’ve been working very hard against people who understandably want to protect the native ecology there but we’re opening it up to the public and we’re really proud of that accomplishment. And so, we will be building a new parking lot there on land donated by GFL and the Sampson County landfill. That’s going to open up a five mile nature trail and hike out in the native landscape. Which will be an example of what was here before Roseboro was created and in the beginning of Roseboro and the beautiful longleaf pine forest there.”

“That’ll be the first trail of its kind, natural surface, nature hiking trail, open to the public and all off Sampson County,” he added. “It’s a shame it took that long, but, I’m glad we’re here now. A place for everyone to go and experience that communion with nature, and this place that we all call home, whether we live here or not.”

“There’s a lot of history yet to be written here in Roseboro and I’m happy the Mountains-to-Sea Trail will be a part of it, so thank you again.”

After Jones attendees were given educational insight into the economic impact of the trail for Sampson County by former Mayor Roland Hall. Following that guest were taken back through time as they were regaled with information and stories of the past about Roseboro’s history by Roseboro native Rubestene Fisher-Potter.

“The history that we have in this town is so special and it’s because of the people in this room,” Butler said during closing remarks. “Thank you so much for this beautiful day, it’s been wonderful having you all here. I’m so sorry the weather didn’t work out but God knows what’s best so that’s why we’re all in here together.”

Butler also mentioned that for those that wish to tour the trail all they need to do is call the town hall (910-525-4121) to make an arrangement. A self-guided walking tour brochure can be found of the town’s website, www.roseboro.com, under parks and recreations. On it is a map of the trail, directions on how to transverse it and fun facts about the historical sites.

“Citizens of Roseboro I hope you’re walking that tour all the time,” Butler said. “It’s there for you always, it is neat and we do want it to evolve, to get bigger and to get more of our history in it.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.