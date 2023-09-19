A family is in desperate need of help from the community in getting a life-saving kidney transplant for one of their loved ones. That person is Chasity Ludlum, a young kindhearted 20-year old, living in Garland, who is suffering from stage five kidney failure.

In order to sustain the coming surgical cost and expenses they’ll soon face during Ludlum’s kidney battle, the family established a GoFundMe. The page was set up by her loving grandmother Elizabeth Cashwell, who is Ludlum’s primary caregiver.

“Medical expenses for kidney transplant” is what the page says and the goal they are trying to reach is $50,000. The page was started last week and, as of Monday, they had received nine donations raising $410.

Ludlum’s kidney failure diagnosis came as a surprise to her and the families as it was completely unexpected. While she had complication prior to, her kidney function was on the mend, that however didn’t last.

It would be in early spring of this year while visiting her doctor in Wilmington that they’d find out the terrible news after some of Ludlum’s lab work came back concerning. During that visit they were given news that nobody wants to hear and that was Ludlum was is in the end stages of kidney failure at the very young age of 20.

News that was a shock to her and all her loved ones. Her father’s (Brady Cashwell) girlfriend, Jennifer Sawyer, recalled what they felt when the news came in.

“It was a really big shock to us,” Sawyer said. “We knew that she was having problems with her kidney, one doctor told us that. She had one appointment where it seemed like her kidney function was going back up. But, she went back to Wilmington, we got the horrible news that she’s actually in stage five kidney failure.”

What made it even worse and even more unbelievable was the fact that she had no issues with her kidney’s beforehand.

“No, she’s never had any trouble with her kidneys, we didn’t even know this,” Sawyer said. “Her father has no problem with his kidneys, but her mother did die in 2010 with pancreatic cancer. While she had kidney problems, we still did not know that Chasity had problems until some lab work came back and her creatine levels were really, really high. That’s how we found out that there’s something going on there.”

“Her first appointment was in Clinton and then they sent her to Fayetteville, and then they sent her from Fayetteville to Wilmington,” she said. “Then about two months ago, she went to Wilmington, and they told her that it was in a dire situation and that she had stage five kidney failure. She wasn’t even having any symptoms at all before that.”

On the GoFundMe it noted that Ludlum will need a kidney transplant if she is to live a somewhat normal, healthy life. Since then, she’s been placed on a transplant list but due to the diagnosis she’ll have numerous doctor and specialist visits. Being Cashwell is her primary caregiver, she’ll travel back and forth from Garland to Chapel Hill, NC where her surgery will take place. She has Medicaid, but even Medicaid will not cover all expenses.

“It’s put quite a burden on her grandmother, because although she has Medicaid, there are other expenses that are going to occur,” she said. “Food, travel, lodging and her grandmother gets Social Security but it only goes so far in today’s age with gas prices and just living expenses being so high already. So they’re just sort of in a financial bind, because you never expect to get the news that a 20 year old girl is in kidney failure.”

“The funds she desperately needs will go towards her surgical costs and any expenses Elizabeth may need in order to be there for her (food, gas, and lodging),” her GoFundMe stated. “If you could find it within your heart to donate any amount would be greatly appreciated. If you cannot donate, prayers and sharing this would be helpful as well. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts.”

As for what kind of person Ludlum is words from her GoFundMe page painted a vivid picture. One that revealed her kindness and a shared love for creating, people and her faith.

“Anyone who knows Chasity knows that she has a heart of pure gold,” it stated. “She is always polite and well mannered. She loves making thank you cards for people and giving out beaded necklaces she has lovingly crafted for hours by herself. Chasity adores her grandmother Elizabeth and helps her as they live together in Garland. She has a daddy named Brady (many of you know as The Weatherman on Facebook). She loves her puppy named Lucky. You won’t find a young lady who lives for the Lord like Chasity.”

That was a shared sentiment that Sawyer expressed as well when describing what it’s like to know Ludlum.

“Chasity is really well known in Clinton, Garland and Elizabethtown for her heart of gold,” Sawyer said. “She will sit on her bed for hours upon hours making beaded necklaces that she hands out to people. Anybody that does anything really nice for them, Chasity will automatically want to craft them a beaded necklace, or she will make them, thank you cards. She’s really well known in the community for those necklaces and cards. If a single person does something nice for Chasity, you can rest assured that they’re going to get a necklace or card.”

In her final remarks Sawyer left off with a gentle plea asking once more for aid from the community be it monetary or through much needed prayer.

“We would appreciate any support from the community,” Sawyer said. “If people could donate to the GoFundMe, we would appreciate that from the bottom of our hearts. If people are not in a place, financially, to contribute to the GoFundMe page, just praying for our family, pray for Chasity and just share it as much as they can. We have a page that is also set up for her on Facebook, it’s called Chasity’s Kidney Journey.”

To find Ludlum’s GoFundMe for donations or to share the story and page head to https://gofund.me/8f33b0b2

